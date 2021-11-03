Automated Greeting Application Software – Client Management Solution Launched

Chelmsford, Essex-based digital marketing agency Appkazoo has launched a new lead generation and client relationship management application known as LeadKazoo.

/EIN News/ -- Chelmsford, United Kingdom, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest development from digital marketing company Appkazoo allows website owners to record personalised greetings that include a variety of calls to action, such as promotion opt-ins or links to social media channels. Visitors to a website are also offered the opportunity to make bookings, a feature that can be used for multiple purposes.



Many businesses are transitioning towards a digital-first approach, a trend that has only been accelerated by the pandemic. For small businesses with a limited budget, the new tool provides a cost-effective means by which to capture more leads and drive sales.

While retail e-commerce sales have been steadily increasing every year, 2020 marked a jump of almost $1 trillion dollars, according to figures reported by Statista. The website projects that global e-retail sales will reach $6.388 trillion by 2024.

Another significant trend is the unprecedented use of mobile devices, which accounted for almost 70% of all retail website visits in 2020. Optimised for use across any type of device, LeadKazoo provides a flexible and easy-to-use tool that helps businesses to increase website conversion rates.

The application is added to website pages with a single line of HTML code. After recording a short video message, users can then customise the tool to suit a range of desired outcomes. These could include opting into a specific offer or requesting more information.

The calendar-based booking widget is suitable for businesses that operate with appointments, such as real estate agents or consultants. Integration with the OpenTable application allows restaurants to manage table bookings.

About Appkazoo

Combining bespoke mobile application development with website and SEO services, Appkazoo offers clients a digital marketing solution that encompasses the latest advances in technology. Operating from Chelmsford in the UK, the company’s business applications are used by clients around the world.

A company representative stated: “Combining the latest in smartphone and web technology, we can build an app for your business that is highly discoverable. We drive more users to your app resulting in increased customer engagement, sales, and repeat business.”

Name: Tim Rothwell Email: tim@appkazoo.com Organization: Appkazoo Address: Elizabeth House 28 Baddow Road, Chelmsford, Essex CM2 0DG, United Kingdom