The First-ever Bay Area Thapar Alumni (BATA) Reunion Ends In Grand Style
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bay Area Thapar Alumni (BATA) has continued to receive accolades after successfully holding their first-ever reunion in the heart of Silicon Valley. The event was held at the ZGC Innovation Center last October 22, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, featuring a plethora of activities to share the Thaparian heritage and enable friends to catch up on old times.
The Thaparian community continues to grow across the globe and members have undoubtedly made themselves known in their respective fields. The case is not particularly different in the Bay Area and despite the seeming difficulty in keeping in touch with friends and family back home, BATA took time out to organize their first-ever Bay Area Thapar Alumni (BATA) reunion.
The event was unique as organizers put together an amazing lineup of speakers while creating an afternoon of fun and laughter for members of the community to relax and network. In addition to the fantastic lunch that included vegetarian options, attendees were also served with great discussions from speakers, taking them through a journey from India to America as they shared their unique experiences with the house.
Activities at the recently concluded reunion include Welcome and Networking, Talk on 'Strategy' by Thapar Alumni 'Dr. Ratinder Paul Singh Ahuja, Lunch and Networking, Talk on 'Keys to Inner Fulfillment' by 'Vaisesika Dasa,' and Toast and Departure.
Dr. Ratinder Paul Singh Ahuja, who spoke on Strategy, is a Thapar Alumni and the CTO and VP, Pure Storage. Dr. Ratinder is known for conceiving, inventing, bringing to market, and successfully exiting 4 startups, and he shared his wealth of knowledge in the business environment with attendees at the event. The 6th Degree Blackbelt in TaeKwondo and an ardent student of SanTzu's Art of War was able to educate his audience on how to identify opportunities and make the best from every situation.
The Bay Area Thapar Alumni (BATA) Reunion was also graced with the presence of Vaisesika Dasa (Vaish), a veteran spiritualist, author, and corporate guide, who spoke on the topic – Keys to Inner Fulfillment. The speaker shared the practical wisdom he has assimilated over the years from both his four decades of continual practice of spirituality and his deep dive into the world of entrepreneurialism. Vaish has grown to become a household name in the area, regularly speaking at Silicon Valley’s leading corporations, universities, and nonprofits, where he presents universal principles of spiritual development.
The reunion event was hugely successful, to say the least, creating a platform for Thaparians in and around the Bay Area to network and learn in a fun environment.
The event was sponsored by a number of corporate bodies Including:
Sean Grovier, Patelco Credit Union External Home Loan Consultant
(925) 788-5878 | www.Patelco.org/sgrovier
Elizabeth Figueroa, Vantage Point Finance Mortgage Branch Manager
(408) 212-7212 | Liz@VantagePointFinance.com
The BATA community continues to grow as indicated by the increasing engagement on the LinkedIn group, where members get access to conversations and discussions, as well as a platform to ask questions, share experiences, and learn from top leaders.
Gupta Group
The Thaparian community continues to grow across the globe and members have undoubtedly made themselves known in their respective fields. The case is not particularly different in the Bay Area and despite the seeming difficulty in keeping in touch with friends and family back home, BATA took time out to organize their first-ever Bay Area Thapar Alumni (BATA) reunion.
The event was unique as organizers put together an amazing lineup of speakers while creating an afternoon of fun and laughter for members of the community to relax and network. In addition to the fantastic lunch that included vegetarian options, attendees were also served with great discussions from speakers, taking them through a journey from India to America as they shared their unique experiences with the house.
Activities at the recently concluded reunion include Welcome and Networking, Talk on 'Strategy' by Thapar Alumni 'Dr. Ratinder Paul Singh Ahuja, Lunch and Networking, Talk on 'Keys to Inner Fulfillment' by 'Vaisesika Dasa,' and Toast and Departure.
Dr. Ratinder Paul Singh Ahuja, who spoke on Strategy, is a Thapar Alumni and the CTO and VP, Pure Storage. Dr. Ratinder is known for conceiving, inventing, bringing to market, and successfully exiting 4 startups, and he shared his wealth of knowledge in the business environment with attendees at the event. The 6th Degree Blackbelt in TaeKwondo and an ardent student of SanTzu's Art of War was able to educate his audience on how to identify opportunities and make the best from every situation.
The Bay Area Thapar Alumni (BATA) Reunion was also graced with the presence of Vaisesika Dasa (Vaish), a veteran spiritualist, author, and corporate guide, who spoke on the topic – Keys to Inner Fulfillment. The speaker shared the practical wisdom he has assimilated over the years from both his four decades of continual practice of spirituality and his deep dive into the world of entrepreneurialism. Vaish has grown to become a household name in the area, regularly speaking at Silicon Valley’s leading corporations, universities, and nonprofits, where he presents universal principles of spiritual development.
The reunion event was hugely successful, to say the least, creating a platform for Thaparians in and around the Bay Area to network and learn in a fun environment.
The event was sponsored by a number of corporate bodies Including:
Sean Grovier, Patelco Credit Union External Home Loan Consultant
(925) 788-5878 | www.Patelco.org/sgrovier
Elizabeth Figueroa, Vantage Point Finance Mortgage Branch Manager
(408) 212-7212 | Liz@VantagePointFinance.com
The BATA community continues to grow as indicated by the increasing engagement on the LinkedIn group, where members get access to conversations and discussions, as well as a platform to ask questions, share experiences, and learn from top leaders.
Gupta Group
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
4084011003 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn