Paul Froio on Striking Work-Life Balance Between Corporate Duties and Family Responsibilities
Paul Froio discussed Striking Work-Life Balance Between Corporate Duties and Family ResponsibilitiesCOHASSET, MA, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Froio, Massachusetts resident, is a long time executive with sport footwear and apparel makers Reebok and Adidas. Serving as Vice President, Global Core Footwear at Reebok, a role he has served since January 2020, and Vice President for Global Business Development and Emerging Markets for Adidas (since November 2018). His 27 years of experience in the footwear industry has taught him how to negotiate deals, drive new business development, manage product lines, and expand the reach and influence of Reebok and Adidas as world leaders in sports footwear and apparel.
Business Leader and Parenting – Parallels in Approaches
Paul Froio of Massachusetts, is an executive for Fortune 500 Adidas understands the balancing act busy executives perform between their work-related responsibilities and providing guidance and structure to their family as children age and prepare to meet the challenges of the world. Paul is the father of three children, 1 daughter (Mia) and 2 sons (Noah and Reese).
He fully appreciates the challenges he faces when making multi-million-dollar deals with his employer. The skills he has acquired over 27 years with a major brand have certainly helped him deal with the everyday responsibilities of raising three close-in-age children. Wrapping up a business deal to be home in time for family dinners, juggling the management of new accounts alongside soccer or other sports practices, understanding the difference between a parent-teacher conference and presentation to a board of directors requires an appreciation for the difficulty these activities present. He has learned how to adapt and excel at being both a business leader and a role model and parent for his children.
Things They Don’t Teach You in B-School!
“I have dealt with many situations that required me to draw on my expertise as a businessperson to negotiate and successfully close a deal. What I learned in business school, however, did not properly prepare me to know how to balance the needs of adolescent children with the negotiation of a business deal!” quipped Froio with a smile. In addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in government and international relations, Paul also completed Harvard Business School’s Executive Education virtual executive development program in business and corporate leadership.
His academic accomplishments resulted in his successful business career. What he learned in B-school did not as easily translate into parenting skills. He has learned, along with his spouse, Kim, on-the-job, how to get their kids to eat their vegetables, do their homework on time, perform chores and other tasks around the house, not fight too much with each other, and to grow and develop into responsible, mature adults.
Cohasset is where Paul Froio Massachusetts community is, and where he has resided with his spouse and children. The community provides him with a respite from the demands of working for a global footwear leader and the duties of raising a family. And, to not make Froio sound one dimensional, he is an avid golfer, having excelled in the sport along with football when in college, and enjoys boating.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here