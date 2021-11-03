Worldwide Sales of Compact Cars Automatic Transmission will Expand at a Value CAGR of 8.8% over the Forecast Period
Automotive Automatic Transmission Market research report By Vehicle Type (Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Premium Cars, Luxury Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), & by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, MEA).
With emergence of electric and hybrid engines, the global automotive industry is witnessing a growing shift from manual to automatic transmission. The efficiency of automatic transmissions in providing a convenient mode for elevating the performance of vehicles has driven its adoption in the global automotive landscape. OEMs are developing their products and components by considering their end-use in automotive automatic transmissions. Moreover, automotive automatic transmissions are being recognized for their exceptional strength characteristics. The ability of automatic transmissions in increasing the amount of surface contact between the gears is driving their demand.
Fact.MR’s latest forecast study observes that global automotive automatic transmission market is pegged to expand at a robust pace during the period, 2017-2026. Key findings from the report reveal that the global automotive automatic transmission market will register a volume CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The report further estimates that by the end of 2026, the global market for automotive automatic transmission will touch an estimated valuation of US$ 5 Bn.
global automotive automatic transmission market
Fact.MR’s latest forecast study projects that the global automotive automatic transmission market will expand robustly during the assessment period, 2017-2026.
According to the study, the global automotive automatic transmission market will expand at a value CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.
By the end of 2026, more than 19,200,000 units of automatic transmissions will be sold across the automotive industry worldwide.
Market Taxonomy
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Japan
APEJ
MEA
Vehicle Type
Compact Cars
Mid-Sized Cars
Premium Cars
Luxury Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
4 Key Highlights from Fact.MR’s Forecast on Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Market
The report has analyzed the expansion of the global automotive automatic transmission market on the basis of vehicles. The adoption of automatic transmission across different types of vehicles continues to vary distinctly. Following insights reveal how different vehicles will exhibit the adoption of automatic transmissions during the forecast period.
In 2017, more than 2,320,000 units of automatic transmissions were equipped across mid-sized cars. The report further reveals that mid-sized cars will register highest adoption of automotive automatic transmissions, reflecting a volume CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.
Through 2026, brimming sales of compact cars will considerably influence the growth of the automotive automatic transmission market. By providing convenient usability, automatic transmissions will be integrated with the working of compact cars.
By the end of the forecast period, a little over 12% of the overall automotive automatic transmissions manufactured globally will be used for light commercial vehicles.
Heavy commercial vehicles, on the other hand, will register a healthy volume CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.
In terms of geographical analysis, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region has been observed as the largest marketplace for automotive automatic transmission. High-growth automotive industry, with China, South Korea and India as the world’s largest automotive producers, and favorable industrial regulations will continue to drive the growth of APEJ’s automotive automatic transmission market during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, more than 5,283,000 units of automotive automatic transmissions are expected to be sold in the APEJ region.
Leading manufacturers of automotive automatic transmissions have been profiled in the report. These include
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Generac Holdings Inc.
Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
Hyundai Motor Company
Champion Power Equipment Inc.
Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd
Briggs & Stratton Corporation
Subaru Corporation
Ryobi Limited
Majority of these companies are expected to integrate smart technologies with the automatic transmission modules to enable automotive vehicles in driving through stop-and-go traffic. In addition, new companies entering the global automotive automatic transmission competition landscape will be focusing on improving the association of automotive automatic transmission with the vehicle’s fuel consumption and overall performance.
