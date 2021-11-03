Men’s Winter Parka Jackets Canada – Sustainable Waterproof Coats Range Updated

Frank And Oak, a Canadian sustainable clothing brand, has launched a new item in its Smart-Layer Outerwear range: The Alpine Winter Coat is available in black, rosin and coffee bean. The new range includes fishtail parkas, waterproof parkas with hoods, and long parkas for men.

/EIN News/ -- Montréal, Canada, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Frank And Oak’s recently expanded range of winter coats and parkas offers modular layers designed to be worn alone or together to suit the changing weather and seasons throughout the year.

More details can be found at https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-coats

The updated Alpine parka provides customers with a sustainable water-resistant and wind-resistant outer layer option made using recycled polyester and organic cotton.

Founded in 2012, Frank And Oak has been an eco-conscious brand right from the start. Upholding the values of sustainability, transparency, and functionality, the company strives to create practical garments that have the least possible impact on the environment. With the goal of removing virgin plastic and polyester from the supply chain, every aspect of their process is thoughtful and considerate of the planet, making them one of the most important sustainable brands to watch.

Since its introduction in 2019, the company’s Smart-Layer Collection has expanded to include a variety of practical items suited both to Canada’s tempestuous weather, and the changing seasons worldwide. Constructed from recycled and organic materials, the Alpine Winter Coat in Coffee Bean is the latest in a series of staple garments designed to provide customers with a stylish and responsible capsule wardrobe.

Frank And Oak’s Alpine parka for 2021 improves upon its previous version by offering more sustainable materials. Made with 55% recycled polyester and 45% organic cotton, its outer layer is durable, water-repellant, and wind-resistant for added comfort in the colder months. Insulated with Featherless Primaloft PowerPlume®, the synthetic filler is as warm as down, but also excellent in wet weather, using air pockets to retain body heat.

Designed to look as good as it feels, the Alpine Winter Coat in Coffee Bean includes an animal-free Faux Sherpa-lined hood and is cut in a minimal style with an inside adjustable waist for optimum fit. Sold in sizes XS to XXL, the Alpine parka is available in black, rosin and coffee bean colours to suit any taste while providing a practical, comfortable winter garment.

With the latest announcement, Frank And Oak continue to expand their range of eco-conscious clothing for men and women, using quality recycled materials and responsible suppliers.

Interested parties can find out more by visiting https://ca.frankandoak.com

Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com

Name: Pierre-Edouard Guibourg Email: pierre-edouard.guibourg@frankandoak.com Organization: Frank And Oak Address: 702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,, Montréal, QC H2T 1A8, Canada