FITMA SHOWCASES KEY TRENDS, CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES AND STRATEGIES IN THE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY FOR MEXICO AND LATAM
EINPresswire.com/ -- Querétaro, Mexico, October 25, 2021. On Friday, October 22nd, the panel session of FITMA, The International Expo of Technology and Manufacturing for Latin America, took place as part of a mold and die industry event Meximold. Both events were organized by Gardner Business Media.
Experts in the manufacturing industry spoke about relevant issues within the sector and provided details about the first edition of FITMA, scheduled for January 18-20, 2022 at Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City.
The panel included association directors and senior executives from the manufacturing industry: Carlos Mortera, International Director for Latin America at the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT); Eduardo Medrano, Executive President of the Mexican Association of Mold and Die Manufacturing (AMMMT); Eduardo Tovar, Editorial Director at Gardner Business Media; María Luisa Bueno, Sales Manager for Mexico at Creaform; and Francisco Bolaños, Director of IoT at Cisco Mexico.
"Despite being a model for the industrial economy, Mexico lacked an international event that could bring together all the right players to share experiences and knowledge," explained Carlos Mortera. He added: "I would like to congratulate FITMA, because for Latin American industrialists looking for new business opportunities, being able to gather and network with manufacturers in a place where everyone speaks the same language is a fantastic experience."
Maria Luisa Bueno, Sales Manager for Mexico at Creaform, based in Canada, mentioned: "Mexico is one of the main exporters of auto parts, so FITMA will be a great opportunity to attract decision-makers. The manufacturing plants in Mexico are now so large that purchasing decisions are now being made in Mexico: customers want to see the equipment in person. Having the opportunity to visit with specialists in the field to showcase their equipment, answer technical and maintenance questions, and provide customer service, is very productive. The pandemic forced us to look for new ways to connect with our customers, but in-person interaction is especially important."
Eduardo Medrano, from AMMMT, added that "in terms of manufacturing, Mexico is rapidly growing, so it is vital to recognize where we are and know we need to achieve even more robust and reliable manufacturing processes. One of the biggest challenges in our country is that there is still a huge technology gap, and, in order to compete with developed countries, a major technological conversion is required. It is encouraging that foreign firms continue to invest in Mexico. An event like FITMA, which brings technology to our fingertips, allows us to greatly improve our capabilities. Meeting face to face will contribute to a better understanding of market needs, such as scaling production volume and having more qualified technicians to compete.”
Francisco Bolaños, Director of Iot at Cisco Mexico, noted: "We must bear in mind that the last 17 months have brought about a paradigm shift: technologies that would have been embraced in the long term were adopted in a matter of weeks. Many employees switched to home office mode and the technology investment strategy changed. Many companies made technology acquisitions to ensure business continuity. Sales were down, yet companies looked for new cloud and collaborative technology solutions, among others. The industry showed a resilient approach, which has translated into manufacturing plants with greater technological innovation. Another challenge is cybersecurity, which has increased by more than 600% in Latin America. Today, businesses must expand their security efforts beyond their premises, so an event that combines technology and manufacturing topics will be highly useful, as companies seek more savings, fewer risks, less production downtime, faster time to market and greater sustainability".
Eduardo Tovar, from Gardner Business Media, said that "FITMA is an event that elevates Mexico as a country that is positioned as number one in Latin American in terms of automotive and aerospace production. Mexico is a pioneer in high-quality cars, on par with the United States and Canada. FITMA is the gateway and stage that will allow us to show and prove to the world just how relevant Mexico is at an international level in the manufacturing industry.
