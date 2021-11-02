Read more about Veterans Day 2021

POSTED ON November 2, 2021

The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will celebrate Veterans Day by participating in and supporting events across the state in honor of Louisiana’s 288,000 veterans.

At LDVA, we like to say that every day is Veterans Day because daily we are serving veterans in 74 parish service offices and 25 student veterans centers on college campuses, caring for veterans in our five state-run veterans homes and burying veterans with honor in our five state-run veteran cemeteries.

Governor John Bel Edwards will be the keynote speaker and LDVA Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired) will give remarks at the Never Forget Garden Dedication Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. Below is a listing of events LDVA staff will be participating in or supporting:

Saturday, Nov. 6

Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration Attended by LDVA Veterans Outreach Program Director Larry Williams 11 a.m.-3 p.m. West Monroe Moose Lodge, 1875 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe, LA 71292

The Pontchartrain Yacht Club’s Annual Veterans Regatta Attended by Veterans Assistance Counselor Mike Perfinski 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Pontchartrain Yacht Club, 140 Jackson Ave., Mandeville, LA 70448

Vet Fest Attended by LDVA Veterans Outreach Program Director Larry Williams 3-9 p.m. BeauxJax Crafthouse, Hurricane Alley, 501 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City, LA 71111

Veterans for Veterans 17th Annual Classic Car and Bike Show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Riverpark Church, 3232 E. 70th St., Shreveport, LA 71105 veteransforveterans.com

Tuesday, Nov. 9 Lunch and Learn Attended by LaVetCorps Navigator Marty Motes Noon to 1 p.m. LSU Alexandria

Wednesday, Nov. 10 Louisiana Veterans Home Guest speaker U.S. Marine Corp League member COL David Wayne Couvillion as well as cake and refreshments for residents and staff, incorporating the Marine Corps Annual Birthday Celebration

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home Veterans Day Parade* *open to the public; however, participants must remain in vehicle 10 a.m. 6700 Highway 165, Monroe, LA 71203

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home Veterans Day Parade* *open to the public; however, participants must remain in vehicle 2 p.m. 4080 W. Airline Highway, Reserve, LA 70084

Thank You Notes for Veterans Attended by LaVetCorps Navigator Marty Motes 11 a.m.-1 p.m. LSU Alexandria, Quad

Veterans Day Ceremony Attended by LaVetCorps Navigator Tammy Armond 11 a.m. Fletcher Technical Community College, IPT Building Patio, 1407 Highway 311, Schriever, LA 70395

Veterans Day Observance 11 a.m. Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Medical Center Front Circle

Thursday, Nov. 11 American Legion Post 16 Veterans Day Celebration Attended by Veterans Assistance Counselor Mike Perfinski 10 a.m.-Noon St. Tammany Parish Justice Center, 701 N. Columbia St., Covington, LA 70433 To be followed by a “Welcome Home” for members who served in OEF, OIF and GWOT across the street from the Justice Center

DAV Chapter 21 Veterans Day Event Attended by Veterans Assistance Counselor Pam Russell 11 a.m. 29336 LA-191, Many, LA 71449

Hotdogs for Heroes Attended by LaVetCorps Navigator Marty Motes 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring a canned food item and receive a free hot dog LSU Alexandria, Quad

Never Forget Garden Dedication Ceremony Keynote speech by Governor John Bel Edwards, remarks by LDVA Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired) and attended by LDVA staff 11 a.m. Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park, adjacent to the State Capitol, Baton Rouge, La.

Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home Gifts and refreshments for residents

Third Annual Veterans Appreciation Program Attended by LaVetCorps Navigator Greg Ludley 2:30 p.m. Grambling State University, Fredrich Hobdy Assembly Center

Veterans Day Ceremony Attended by LaVetCorps Navigator Marty Motes Noon LSU Alexandria, Quad

Veterans Day Ceremony Attended by Veterans Assistance Counselor Stan Stewart 11 a.m. Veterans Memorial at Pointe Coupee General Hospital, 2202 False River Drive, New Roads, LA 70760

Veterans Day Reveille Run 5K 8 a.m. Bastion Community of Resilience, 1901 Mirabeau Ave., New Orleans, LA 70122

Friday, Nov. 12 Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home Veterans Day Parade* *open to the public; however, participants must remain in vehicle 9:30 a.m. 1610 Evangeline Road, Jennings, LA 70546

Note: If you are hosting an event and would like it added to this list, please email all information to veteran@la.gov.