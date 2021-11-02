Submit Release
Office of the Governor Media Advisory: News Conference on International Travel—Safe Travels Hawai’i

MEDIA ADVISORY

WHAT:                     News Conference – International Travel/Safe Travels Hawaiʻi                

WHEN:                      Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

WHO:                       Governor David Ige with:

        • Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara
        • Sherilyn Kajiwara, administrator, Safe Travels Hawaiʻi

DETAILS:                  Media questions will be taken through ZOOM, on audio only.  Please RSVP to [email protected] and include your name and news organization. A Zoom link, password and instructions will be sent to the email address from which you sent your RSVP, about 30 minutes prior to the news conference.

Pool photographers who RSVP to attend this news conference need security clearance to enter the State Capitol parking lot and building. Please email [email protected] and [email protected] with your pool photographer’s first and last name, and news organization.

Entry to the capitol and the Office of the Governor requires masks, proof of vaccination and identification. Physical distancing is also required. One television pool photographer is permitted in the governor’s Ceremonial Room for the news conference. Pool photographers may remain in the reception area. All media must sign in upon arrival at the governor’s office (sign-in sheet on round table in reception area).

This news conference will be live streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovernorDavidIge/

 

###

