Holiday Bird Seed Sale

The MK Nature Center's 15th annual Bird Seed Sale is coming December 3-4! With the long-time partnership with Wild Birds Unlimited, we will be offering a variety of premium quality seed for sale during this fundraising event. But that is not all...come shop our selection of Banana Ink T-shirts, luminaries, mugs, games, puzzles and books! Proceeds from this event go toward day-to-day Nature Center operations and educational programs. Hope to see you there and thank you for your support! Questions? Feel free to call (208) 287-2900 or email sue.dudley@idfg.idaho.gov.