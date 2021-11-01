Pelosi Statement on Continued Progress on Build Back Better Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on continued progress by the House, Senate and White House on the Build Back Better Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework:

“The House, Senate and White House continue to move forward with the Build Back Better Act – which will be one of the most historic, consequential legislative victories For The People in a century, creating millions of jobs, delivering a massive middle class tax cut and lowering families’ costs, while making the wealthiest few and big corporations pay their fair share.

“Build Back Better will grow the economy without increasing inflation, because it is fully paid for. As seventeen Nobel Prize-winning economists recently wrote in support of this legislation, ‘Because this agenda invests in long-term economic capacity and will enhance the ability of more Americans to participate productively in the economy, it will ease longer-term inflationary pressures.’

“And as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said just days ago, Build Back Better ‘will boost the economy’s potential to grow, the economy’s supply potential, which tends to push inflation down, not up… what this package will do is lower some of the most important costs, what [families] pay for health care, for child care. It’s anti-inflationary in that sense as well.’

“Democrats look forward to passing the Build Back Better Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework For The People.”

