Book by Renowned Medium, April Natale, Reaches #1 Spot on Amazon

Popular medium, April Natale , is pleased to announce her book, Inside Your Heaven: Inspiring Stories of the Afterlife , has been #1 for the past 90 days in Amazon's 'Medium' category.April Natale is a nurse, mother of two, and psychic medium from Chicago, Illinois. At an early age, April knew she was different and extra sensitive to her surroundings. She often saw Angels, messages, and signs that, over time, helped her to develop keen intuition, vivid premonitions, and dreams. After having premonitions about the death of two people in her life, April knew it was time to accept her gifts as an empath and psychic medium, seeking mentorship from Pat Longo, an internationally-known author, healer, and spiritual teacher.In April's most recent news, her newly penned book, Inside Your Heaven: Inspiring Stories of the Afterlife, has been #1 for the past three months on Amazon's 'Medium' category. The book enables readers to follow along as April comes to terms with her own childhood trauma and grows into her vocation – first as a nurse, then as a psychic medium."This book affirms our loved ones are always here for us," says April. "If you suffer the deep grief of losing loved ones, or suspect connecting with spirits is possible, or remain fascinated by otherworldly premonitions, dreams, or signs, you will be inspired by this book. My ultimate goal is to help you feel less fearful about death and more able to heal so you can live a more loving and peaceful life."To date, Inside Your Heaven: Inspiring Stories of the Afterlife has received numerous 5-star reviews from readers, some of whom have stated:"The author takes you on a roller coaster of raw emotion, from trauma to laughter, from early childhood to the present. All the while struggling to understand and embrace her spiritual gift of Mediumship. A must read!!" – PAT LONGO, International Spiritual Healer, Teacher and Author of "The Gifts Beneath Your Anxiety.""April's stories instill hope after heartbreak, life after loss, and the beautiful mystery of the veil between Heaven and earth. Her cleverness and humor make this a page-turning book you won't want to put down." – Rachel Carrell, Elk Grove Village, Illinois.For more information about April Natale, to purchase the book, or schedule a reading with her, please visit https://www.aprilnatale.com/ About April NataleBorn in Chicago, Illinois, April Natale is a renowned psychic medium who has worked with countless people across the country, including from states such as New Jersey, California, Texas, and Minnesota, just to name a few. April believes that, more than anything else, the world needs a little bit more spirituality.