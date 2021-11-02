Luxury Handbag Brand, Moda Endrizzi, Announces New Partner Appointment
Moda Endrizzi LLC announces the appointment of Nancy Stoltz as a new Endrizzi partner and operating officer.
Luxury leather handbags, crafted with the highest Italian leather standards by Florentine Artisans. ”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing a wealth of experience in design and retail operations, Ms. Stoltz worked in the event industry for over 15 years, prior to joining Endrizzi. She served primarily as Director of Design for Creative Coverings, a national linen rental, and sales company. Her role in research and development over the years added extensive couture and fashion-forward fabric designs to the company’s line of wedding and special event linens and decor.
— Endrizzi
Prior to Creative Coverings, Nancy designed and produced social events, was an independent fashion consultant, attended the Academy of Art University’s Fashion Marketing Masters program, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Nevada, Reno.
This appointment of the Reno, Nevada-based operating partner and co-founder is expected to bring creative sales channels to the luxury handbag company as well as retail partnerships and a product design focus.
“We are grateful for the input and contributions Ms. Stoltz has made to the newly formed company Moda Endrizzi LLC. We’re looking forward to a long-term partnership that will help expand the reach of our family-owned, Italian handbag brand,” says Samuel Koza, Founder & CEO. We know that as our director of design and fashion operations, Nancy will help enable our brand to find its way into new retail partner operations and also the hands of handbag lovers across the globe.”
Nancy Stoltz states, “I am humbled to take on this new role and partnership in the Endrizzi brand. My goals as a Design Director align with my goals as a company co-founder, in which I plan to apply my focus for sustainable growth alongside simple elegance in our product offerings for the fashion-forward minded.”
About Endrizzi Luxury Handbags
Moda Endrizzi is a luxury leather handbag company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Classic, beautiful, and refined, Endrizzi brings a modern approach to curiously simple designs. Rooted in tradition, flirting with eclectic - Endrizzi products represent Italian craftsmanship, quality, and detail. The Endrizzi name draws a family history from the great grandparents of the company’s founder.
Endrizzi handbags are handcrafted in Florence, Italy.
