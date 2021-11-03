LRNG Academy Announces LRNG@home

LRNG@home aims to bridge the divide between virtual and in-person learning. LRNG@home consists of two pillars that work in harmony. The materials pillar, consisting of a mixture of traditional learning materials (books) with more progressive game-based materials (building blocks, cards, virtual reality, etc.) LRNG Academy online learning, tutoring, homework support and advanced academic enrichment classes in Ontario help the next generation achieve academic success through progressive learning, ongoing assessments, interactive games and confidence building.

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LRNG Academy (pronounced “Learning Academy”) is an Ontario, Canada based progressive upstart working to disrupt the education industry. LRNG Academy is launching a new education initiative that aims to bring the old world of brick-and-mortal school closer to the new world of eLearning. The new model was proven successful during virtual classroom testing in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is being marketed to The broader audience of virtual learners under the sub-brand LRNG@home.

LRNG@home began with the exposure of a glaring academic vulnerability that bubbled to the surface at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Educators, schools, school boards and ministries of education worldwide were left to grasp with the fact that their traditional learning systems (textbooks in brick-and-mortal environments) were ill-suited to the new world of virtual education. LRNG@home takes the best aspects of traditional learning, and blends it together with the new virtual world for a unique student experience.

LRNG@home consists of two pillars that work in harmony. The materials pillar, consisting of a mixture of traditional learning materials (books) with more progressive game-based materials (building blocks, cards, virtual reality, etc.) aims to provide both substance and variety to keep the learner engaged even through the most mundane subject matter. Materials are delivered to the learner’s home and are replenished just prior to being exhausted.* The second pillar is self-guided virtual support to keep the learner on-track. Similar to eLearning, self-guided virtual learning consists of online modules to keep the learner on the correct path. The online modules consist of a wide variety of activities to supplement the learning materials and can include video modules, animations, and AI enabled games and activities. Once or twice a month, the learner will have a check-in with an LRNG educator to review progress, assist where needed and readjust the learning path if required.

LRNG@home will, at launch, be focused on the K – 5 grade range, with content aligned to the Ontario, Canada curriculum. LRNG Academy intends on expanding access to grades 6 – 8 in the near future, with secondary levels (grades 9 – 12) arriving sometime in early 2023. LRNG Academy aims to have LRNG@home available to K – 5 learners and families through its eLearning portal around Q2 – Q3 2022.

LRNG@home will concentrate on core subjects that the academic team at LRNG Academy consider essential to all learners. The Ontario English and mathematics curriculum have been adapted to provide a seamless virtual learning experience to any learner at any grade, with an emphasis on making learners comfortable with the eLearning environment. Subject matter will vary from grade-to-grade, but the LRNG@home program is created with flexibility to meet learners wherever they are academically. Whether the learner is behind or ahead their grade standard, LRNG’s virtual content will adjust accordingly to maximize the effectiveness of the eLearning experience. Likewise, the system will automatically put in a request for new materials delivery, if required as per the adjustment.*

LRNG’s research and development division – nicknamed Moonshots – actively works to identify the most effective approach to education in a rapidly evolving 21st century learning environment. The current solution - LRNG@home - is being seen as the most robust embodiment of Moonshots’ R&D using the technology available to us today. The R&D team at Moonshots recognizes how rapidly our world is changing. Moonshots will continue its research to improve upon the LRNG@home program as new processes, systems and technologies become available.

About LRNG Academy: Learning and Research for the Next Generation Academy, shortened to LRNG Academy (and pronounced Learning Academy) is a Canadian-based, locally oriented, globally engaged not-for-profit group focused on providing equitable access to education for all learners. LRNG Academy’s Learning Evolution Applications Program (LEAP) (known internally as Moonshots) simultaneously conducts research and development into medium-term future tech for academic applications. End results are then integrated into LRNG’s virtual eLearning content. LRNG’s young, diverse and inclusive team pride themselves on being education disrupters. With both breadth and depth in understanding the complex world of education, LRNG knows that we have barely begun to scratch the surface of virtual learning. LRNG Academy is a leader in virtual education that empowers all learners. Our online learning, online tutoring, homework support and advanced academic enrichment classes in Ontario help the next generation achieve academic success through progressive learning, ongoing assessments, interactive games and confidence building.

LRNG’s non-profit efforts focus on ensuring that all learners have access to a high quality of education, regardless of gender, race, socio-economic status, or geographic location. LRNG works domestically by providing free virtual workshops to all learners in addition to its tuition-based services. LRNG further works internationally by opening its platform to those neglected by or denied access to education by their local authorities. LRNG is axiomatically opposed to and works to actively circumvent the authority of jurisdictions opposed to access to education as a basic and universal human right, defined by Article 26 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

*Delivery available with select tiers of service.

