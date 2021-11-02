World Internet of Things (IoT) Market Seeking New Highs- Current trends and growth drivers

World Internet of Things (IoT) Market

The global market can be segmented based on various technologies used to interconnect different entities, components, application, end-users and geography.

Gaming would be one of the biggest technology trends that would happen on IoT in future. There are various challenges in IoT ecosystem due to which the ecosystem is yet to gain popularity amongst the people. Lack of shared infrastructure, lack of common standards, control over the data, and data sharing are some of the challenges that must be addressed by the IoT to gain popularity. As IoT is a novel concept, a giant player in the IoT market named Cisco is developing Asia's first Internet of Things hub in Asia Pacific region. This concept would help the Asia Pacific region to create a smart city environment.

Global market players discussed in the report are Alcatel Lucent, AT&T, Google, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies, Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Gemalto Nv and Nxp Semiconductors.

Key Benefits

• Estimations are made by considering current market trends and future potential that is available in the global market during the analysis period 2014-2020, with the base revenue of year 2013

• Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analysis are provided to aid in developing future strategies

• Segmentation of the global market provides in-depth analysis of the technologies used, their applications and end users in different geographic regions

