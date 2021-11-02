THE GUINNESS WORLD RECORD FOR THE LARGEST BODY PILLOW WAS ACHIEVED BY “THAT PILLOW GUY’ (USA) AND DAVID DOBRIK (USA)

Oleg Lee, David Dobrik

The 2000 LB./ 60 Ft. Tall/ 18 Ft Wide Pillow was Certified by Guinness World Records

This was a really fun challenge and we are thankful for David Dobrik for helping us to achieve this certification for The Worlds Largest Body Pillow!” — Oleg Lee

VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oleg Lee aka “That Pillow Guy” "www.allaboutvibe.com" best known for creating custom pillows of today’s most popular faces including JoJo Siwa, Kim Kardashian, Snoop and many more- joined by media sensation David Dobrik showcased a giant60 foot pillow of Dobrik’s face and body to be certified by the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for the “World’s Largest Body Pillow!”

The assembly of the over 2000 pound pillow took over 20 people to assemble and is 60 feet tall, 18 feet wide and 4 feet thick. Oleg Lee said of the pillow, “We wanted to do something fun, break a record and raise awareness for some different charities and David jumped at the opportunity to support and do something fun and charitable. When we disassemble the giant pillow the stuffing will be repurposed to smaller David Dobrik pillows that we are donating.”

Lee will be providing smaller versions of the David Dobrik pillow to various charities like Make a Wish and to Dobrik himself to give away to his fans.

About Oleg Lee aka That Pillow Guy: He is the CEO and founder of All About Vibe.

He is best known for inventing and popularizing custom shaped pillows.

Some of That Pillow Guy's clients include major brands like: MTV, AT&T, Red Bull, DreamWorks, CNN and Facebook and major celebrities such as: Snoop Dogg, The Game, Rick Ross, The Kardashians, and many more.

About David Dobrik:

David Dobrik is a digital star, TV personality and entrepreneur known for making viral content on YouTube. With over 27 million subscribers across two YouTube channels, 12.7 million followers on Instagram and 25.8 million followers on TikTok (as of Oct 2021), Dobrik has mastered the art of quick-cut content. Dobrik first experienced success on the now defunct 6-second mobile app, Vine, where he reached over 1.3 million followers. In February of 2015, Dobrik transitioned to YouTube and has become one of the most popular content creators among both his fans and brands alike.

Named “Gen Z’s Jimmy Fallon” by the Wall Street Journal, Dobrik exhibits his characteristic charm and undeniable relatability in everything he does. Dobrik has appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Today Show, Live with Kelly & Ryan, Good Morning America, GQ, Wall Street Journal and many others.