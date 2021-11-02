Café des Fleurs Expanding to Larger Location at the Lincoln Eatery and Kosher Under MDK Supervision

The café is so popular amongst Instagrammers and other patrons that it needs a bigger space to meet the needs of all guests.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The owner of renowned Café des Fleurs is announcing the expansion of its operations to a larger location at the Lincoln Eatery and Kosher, under MDK supervision.Café des Fleurs was founded by entrepreneur Nahomie Jean Louis earlier this year. The café is currently nestled in a quaint space at the Lincoln Eatery near the buzzing Lincoln Road Mall and brings the best selection of delectable croissants, mille-feuille, macaroons, and so much more.Since opening five months ago, Café des Fleurs has rapidly become the most trending location for macarons and mini desserts in South Beach and is being touted as Miami Beach’s most Instagrammable café . According to Nahomie, the store has sold over 4000 macarons, making the delectable treat its best seller. Other popular items include Café des Fleurs’ signature fruit tarts, mille-feuilles (Napoléon) and Éclairs.“While we adore the Lincoln Eatery, it is clear we need a bigger space,” Nahomie says. “Starting December 1st, 2021, we hope to start operating from our new and bigger location – still within the Lincoln Eatery. In addition to a bigger space, we are also thrilled to announce that the café has crafted a new menu which includes all-day breakfast options, with dishes such as Smoked Salmon Egg Benedict, Rose Waffles, and Omelettes, just to name a few. Not only that, but a section of the café will be dedicated to make the flower boxes and edible arrangements from sister company, French Delice Collections.”Café des Fleurs will continue to host its monthly Boss Babe events, where a group of professional women gathered to network and to share resources. The aim of the event is to bring business women together to share best practices, discuss industry issues, and find inspiration around how to conquer challenges in both their personal and professional lives.For more information about Café des Fleurs, please visit www.cafedesfleurs.shop About Café des FleursOwner of Café des Fleurs, Nahomie Jean Louis, is the partner and creator of each edible box from French Delice Collections. The company’s aim is to create a unique concept that embraces quality, luxury, and taste in a spectacular package of the most high-quality pastries in Miami Beach.