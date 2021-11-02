Stick Packaging Market | Big Changes to Have Big Impact | Bemis company, Amcor Corporation, Ball Corporation

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stick Packaging Market Outlook – 2030

Stick Packaging is type of flexible pouch suitable for food packaging. It derives its name by its shape which is similar to a stick of gum. Stick Packs are skinny flexible pouches for dry powders. Stick packs are narrow and convenient; one can easily pour the contents of the package into other form. They are a very economical and efficient form of food packaging. They are found to be smaller than a sugar pack or portion pack so that the footprints on the environment is comparatively lower than other forms.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global stick packaging market. It includes qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview of the market and predict the market behavior during the forecast period. Our research teams have used various secondary resources and directories such as industrial databases, journals, and magazines along with primary resources coupled with industry oriented measures, which include industry related expert interviews to obtain key information and valuables which makes it an asset for players in the market.

Rise in demand for material used in stick packs from emerging economies, growth in industrialization, and rapid increase in applications drive the global stick packaging market. With spur in per capita income and rise in advent of convenient and eco-friendly packaging have stimulated the demand for stick packs. U.S. and China are assumed to witness the highest demand for stick packaging. The demand for stick packs is projected to rise in the developing countries with the rise in population in countries such as China, Brazil, and some other Asia-Pacific countries that include India and Thailand. The increase in awareness regarding clean water, safe food, and pharmaceuticals is expected to drive the packaging market. However, lack of available sources of credit, high cost of packaging materials, and legislation across boundaries deters the market growth. Recent stringent regulations regarding use of plastics hampers the growth.

The stick packaging market is segmented by material, end-user industry, and geography. Based on material, the market is divided into paperboat, polyethylene, aluminum foil, polyester, paper, polypropylene, cartons, and standup pouch. By End-User Industry it can be categorized as foods and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, consumer goods, and nutraceuticals. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players operating in this market are Bemis company (U.S.), Amcor Corporation (U.S.) Ball Corporation (U.S.), Reynolds Group (U.S.), Smurfit Kappa Group (U.K.), Berry Plastics (U.S.), Exair Corporation (U.S.), Rpc Group (U.S.), Silgan (U.S.), Coveris (U.S.), Rexam (U.S.), and Bosch Packaging Technology (U.S.).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations, and dynamics through 2021-2027, which assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

It provides a deep analysis of drivers and restraints on the market growth

It offers an in-depth analysis of segmentation of stick and packaging within the market.

Key players of the stick packaging are listed.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market is provided with key market dynamic factors that help understand the behavior of the market.

This study evaluates competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

STICK-PACKAGING MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Material

Paperboard

Polyethylene

Aluminum Foil

Polyester

Paper

Polypropylene

Cartons

Stand up pouch

By End-User Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Consumer Goods

Nutraceuticals

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Others

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Middle- East

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

