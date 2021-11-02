MyRegistry.com Launches Enhanced Holiday Wish List Features for Upcoming Holiday Season

Holiday Wish Lists are exploding in popularity – because everyone wants to experience the joy of a perfect gift

FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyRegistry.com is pleased to announce the official launch of its Holiday Wish List season for 2021.MyRegistry has expanded its wish list options in advance of the highly anticipated 2021 holiday shopping season. Through its platform, users can set up a wish list for Christmas, Hanukkah, or any gift giving occasion and share it with loved ones with just a few clicks. The purpose of an online Holiday Wish List is to create an easy-to-shop list so friends and family can get you exactly what you want and beat the holiday rush.Some of the exciting new holiday features this year are easy ways to manage multiple lists for every member of the family under one login, the ability to name each holiday list for the specific family member and easily find them in search results, and cleverly designed holiday ecards to share your gift lists with family and friends.“MyRegistry users are already avoiding the gift crunch by setting up their online holiday gift lists early and sharing them,” says Nancy Lee, president of MyRegistry.com.“We see an exponential jump in Holiday Wish Lists each year,” says Lee. “But heading into this holiday season, we’ve seen an unprecedented increase in holiday activity already from early October, as people try to make sure they get the perfect gifts for themselves and their loved ones.”Some of the great benefits of using a Holiday Wish List include:● Adding items to a wish list from any store in the world, online or in-store● Giving and getting the perfect gift● Eliminating the need for exchanges and returns● Relieving the anxiety of what gifts to buy● Creating a list for every member of the family is easy● Bringing holiday joy to gift givers and receivers“MyRegistry has completely changed the way people create gift lists for every gift-giving occasion,” says Lee. “Now, with Christmas and other year-end holidays coming up quickly, we’re encouraging users to create their Holiday Wish Lists early to make it easy on themselves and the friends and family who’ll be shopping for them.”Follow this link to create a Holiday Wish List on MyRegistry.comAbout MyRegistry.comLaunched in December 2005, MyRegistry.com is the premier destination for Universal Gift Registry services. The platform gives users the ability to create one centralized registry for Weddings, Baby Showers, Birthdays, Graduations, Housewarmings, or any gifting occasion.