RIFI Announces Launching of IDO on KrystalGO For Their NFT Project

RIFI’s goal is to bring the NFT gaming experience to people in a super thrilling manner while still allowing them to earn while playing. It’s gaming and earning like never before.

/EIN News/ -- Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiFi United is a football manager simulator with a unique gaming approach that places it miles ahead of other FMs in the space. The gameplay approach leveraged by the RU is optimized to provide managers with a customized experience that supports interaction with NFT players through plenty of joyful gaming activities. The distinguishing feature of RU is the seamless integration of a relevant system that makes the game realistic and competitive.





The Initial DEX offering (IDO) that will take place on the 9th of November will serve as the springboard of this project into the marketplace. KrystalGO has been chosen as the suitable launchpad owing to the platform’s commitment to access and support for early-stage projects. The IDO will happen in two rounds, with the first round carrying a token price of $0.005 and a listing of $0.01 per $RU. Meaning, those who succeed at getting whitelisted will gain access to buying $RU at the lowest possible price.

Furthermore, it’s crucial to note the commitment of RU to fairness and transparent support for the development of an ecosystem. The project founders understand the importance of getting everyone started on plain ground. As such, token allocation goes thus: Rewards (50%), Community + Early Bird (30%), and Liquidity (20%). This shall be strictly followed — as there are no special allocations for the team, foundation, or even marketing advisors. This reflects the true commitment of the founders to establish a fair system underpinned by RIFI United and Rikkei Finance.

With IDOs and token sales, procrastination can significantly impact future earnings. Investors are already looking to get whitelisted during the IDO and if you’re interested in this project, now might be the right time to secure your spot.

Join the social channels for more updates on all things Rikkei Finance.

Website | Twitter | Litepaper | Telegram | Telegram Announcement | Medium | Facebook | LinkedIn



Media Contacts:



Ngan Chu

Rikkei Finance

contact@rikkei.finance

https://rikkei.finance

SOURCE: Rikkei Finance