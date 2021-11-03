Prime IV Riverwoods Delivers Support for Health Goals to Save Time and Money

Mobile service can accommodate people in their homes or at work with IV drips like The Revitalizer - get them back on their feet quickly.

We have found that more and more of our members enjoy consistently adding an IV drip to their monthly routine. The sum of these small consistent actions over time yields amazing results.” — Tom Smith, owner and operator

PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime IV of Riverwoods (Provo, UT) now provides an effective alternative to getting the care needed with its mobile service that will bring IV drip hydration therapy to the homes and workplaces of customers.

"For many of our customers, life can seem too busy to even take a multivitamin, let alone have an annual check-up. Our mobile service makes getting the health support you need fast and convenient--literally in your home or workplace. We will come to you," said Tom Smith, owner and operator of Prime IV - Riverwoods. "Customers recommend Prime IV Riverwoods as a proactive approach to improved health. Being proactive with your health can save loads of time and money in the long run, whether it’s an IV to help a hangover or just an extra boost of vitamins this flu season. One of our customer favorites is The Revitalizer. It lives up to its name and can give people a little boost and have them back on their feet in less than an hour.”

The Revitalizer contains the following:

• B-Complex

• Double Dose of B-12

• Double Dose of Taurine

• L-Carnitine

For those unable to come into a retail location—for health or other reasons—Prime IV offers a variety of mobile membership packages to make getting healthier much easier.

Mobile Membership Packages

----------------

Prime Essential Membership

• 1 IV of choice

• 1 B-12 or Lipolean injection

• 1 mobile visit

Transformation Membership

• 2 IV of choice

• 2 B-12 or Lipolean injections

• 2 mobile visits

• 15% off additional IV

Ultimate Membership

• 4 IV of choice

• 3 B-12 or Lipolean injections (including vitamin D)

• 4 mobile visits

• 20% off additional IV

Schedule a Drip Day

----------------

Customers can get IV drips in the convenience of their homes or offices or Prime IV location. We accommodate any size group. Contact us for more details about group rates.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Riverwoods (Provo, UT) located in the Shops at Riverwoods (4801 N University Ave, #410 Provo, UT 84604) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing demand for better physical health, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We provide top-of-the-line IV drip therapy, with IV vitamins, amino acids, cocktails unlike what others currently offer. Our spa-like experience gives customers the benefits of an IV hydration therapy and plays a role in helping them stay hydrated, boosting their immune systems, increasing energy levels, accelerating weight loss, and more. For those unable to visit our retail locations, our mobile service can deliver IV treatments to your home or office.

Contact us online at www.primeivriverwoods.com, via email at info@primeivriverwoods.com, or by calling 385.497.6868. Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Prime IV Riverwoods is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.