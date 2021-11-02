Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Worth USD 14700 million by 2027: Qualiket Research

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, United states, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Antimicrobial Textile Market is estimated to grow from USD 10800 million in 2020 to USD 14700 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Antimicrobial textiles are fiber substrates that have been treated with antimicrobial chemicals. They extend the life of consumer goods and improve their performance. The market is growing due to an increase in demand for antimicrobial sportswear and increased awareness about health and cleanliness. Antimicrobial textiles market growth is hampered by raw material price volatility and strong environmental regulations in developed regions.

Key Players

key players profiled in Antimicrobial Textile market analysis Milliken & Company, PurThread Technologies, Trevira GmbH, Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd. and Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc., Sanitized AG, BASF SE, Herculite

Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Medical Textiles, Apparel, Home Textiles, Commercial Textiles, Industrial Textiles, Others. Medical textile segment has largest market share during the forecast period. The majority of HAIs are transmitted through textiles, the medical textiles business is a major user of antimicrobial textiles. Because healthcare-associated diseases are on the rise in a number of institutions, it's critical to safeguard medical instruments and hospital apparel.

COVID-19 Impact on the Antimicrobial Textile Market

With the rise of COVID-19 cases, emergency protocols have been implemented, as well as the suspension of numerous operations and facilities in 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, has spread to key APAC, European, and North American countries, hurting the antimicrobial textiles business because most worldwide enterprises have offices in these areas. The impact of COVID-19 produced a disturbance in the supply chain, which delayed market expansion due to a scarcity of raw materials and a personnel shortage.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Medical Textiles

Apparel

Home Textiles

Commercial Textiles

Industrial Textiles

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have the largest revenue share. The expanding medical textile industry, as well as the presence of a wide client base and leading enterprises in the region, have all contributed to increasing use of antimicrobial textiles in this region.

