Woman-Owned Haircare Empire ‘All Dolled Up’ Passes the Torch From Mother to Son

Sylvester K. Bailey Jr

SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A son rises in Sunrise, Florida, where a second-generation haircare dynasty continues to transform lives. Many have heard the adage, “the apple does not fall far from the tree.” For extraordinary entrepreneur Sylvester K. Bailey Jr., having a firm foundation on which to build his dream is key. In 1985, his mother, Faye Baily, launched All Dolled Up (ADU), to touch and empower lives one head at a time. Faye is now passing the baton, or in this case, the golden flat iron, over to the very capable hands of her son, Sylvester.

As CEO of All Dolled Up, Sylvester is now taking the family-owned business to a new level. Using a fresh set of eyes for the ever-evolving twenty-first-century clientele, Sylvester is positioning All Dolled Up as the premiere haircare destination. Sylvester’s progressive, customer-driven approach includes mobile services like online booking. Always in touch with his clientele, Sylvester connects on social media platforms and offers ADUcation.

Mr. Bailey has an impressive collegiate pedigree as well. He has studied at prestigious universities such as Florida State University, Florida Atlantic University, and ultimately completed studies for his Master of Business in Entrepreneurship and Leadership at Nova Southeastern University School of Entrepreneurship. Additionally, he attended the ADU School of Cosmetology to round out his pursuit of a stunning haircare career.

Through his experienced leadership, All Dolled Up reach keeps growing with the launch of HITS Beauty Brand: Community Driven and Stylist Approved! The Texture Club: Innovative Multicultural Salon Club where “Membership has its benefits!” and an Apprentice Training Program: Developing Future Entrepreneurs in the Beauty Industry.

As the new day dawns for All Dolled Up, Sylvester’s laser focus is moving the ADU brand beyond Central and South Florida and into the stratosphere.

For more information, please contact: Sylvester Bailey at Phone: 954.572.3336 or click on www.adushop.com or Email: bailey@hitsbeautiful.com.