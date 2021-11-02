Vermont Minimum Wage to increase in 2022

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Labor has announced an increase to the State’s minimum wage. Beginning January 1, 2022, the State’s minimum wage will become $12.55 per hour. This is an increase of $0.80 from the current minimum wage of $11.75.

This annual adjustment also impacts the minimum wage for tipped employees. The Basic Tipped Wage Rate for service, or “tipped employees,” equals 50% of the full minimum wage. On January 1, 2022, the tipped minimum wage will increase from $5.88 to $6.28 per hour.

The minimum wage and tipped minimum wage are adjusted annually in accordance with Vermont law and take effect at the start of the new year. Any employee who believes they are not being compensated fairly, according to this law, is encouraged to contact the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Unit at 802-951-4083 or online at Labor.Vermont.gov/Rights-and-Wages.

Additional information on the Vermont Department of Labor and its resources may be found at Labor.Vermont.gov.