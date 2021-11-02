Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,566 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Minimum Wage to increase in 2022

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Labor has announced an increase to the State’s minimum wage. Beginning January 1, 2022, the State’s minimum wage will become $12.55 per hour. This is an increase of $0.80 from the current minimum wage of $11.75.

This annual adjustment also impacts the minimum wage for tipped employees. The Basic Tipped Wage Rate for service, or “tipped employees,” equals 50% of the full minimum wage. On January 1, 2022, the tipped minimum wage will increase from $5.88 to $6.28 per hour.

The minimum wage and tipped minimum wage are adjusted annually in accordance with Vermont law and take effect at the start of the new year. Any employee who believes they are not being compensated fairly, according to this law, is encouraged to contact the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Unit at 802-951-4083 or online at Labor.Vermont.gov/Rights-and-Wages.

Additional information on the Vermont Department of Labor and its resources may be found at Labor.Vermont.gov.

You just read:

Vermont Minimum Wage to increase in 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.