New North Regional Director

Shay Hatcher Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Shay Hatcher to North Regional Director, effective April 1, 2021. As North Regional Director, Hatcher will oversee the management of 16 facilities throughout the North Georgia region.

“Hatcher’s vast knowledge and experience will greatly benefit the facilities he has been charged with overseeing,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “I am confident in his ability to lead the North region in their mission of operating safe and secure facilities.”

Hatcher joined the department in 1996 at Hays State Prison (SP) as a Correctional Officer. He was promoted to Sergeant at Hays SP in 1999 and to Lieutenant at Phillips SP in 2004. He was promoted to Chief of Security at Northwest Probation Detention Center in 2006, and in 2009, he was promoted to Deputy Warden of Security at Phillips SP. In 2010, Hatcher assumed the position of Deputy Warden of Security at Hays SP, and in 2013 he was promoted to Warden at Rutledge SP. In 2018, he was promoted to Warden at Phillips SP, where he currently serves.

Hatcher holds a Bachelor of Criminal Justice degree from California Coast University. He has completed the following department training: Basic Correctional Officer Training (BCOT), Basic Management Training (BMT), Professional Management Program (PMP), Corrections Leadership Institute (CLI), and Wardens Pre-Command.

###

