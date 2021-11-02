Floor Grinding Machines Market Revolutionary Trends in Industry Statistics by 2027

Owing to rise in investment in various end-user industries such as construction strikes floor grinding machines market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global floor grinding machines market size was valued at $271.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $344.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2019, and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and North America. Floor grinding machine products witnessed a higher demand, owing to the durability and availability at low cost. Moreover, advancements in floor grinding machines with GPS and others further strengthen the floor grinding machines market growth. In addition, surge in residential construction industry in the developing countries such as India, China, India, and Brazil is expected to increase the demand for floor grinding machines. However, high maintenance and repair costs hamper the floor grinding machines market growth. The impact of this factor is anticipated to reduce in future due to intense completion and new product launches by floor grinding machines market players.

Download Research Sample with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6693

Top Manufacturers:

The key players profiled in the floor grinding machines market report include Achilli S.r.l., Blastrac, Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co., Ltd., Klindex S.r.l., Levetec, Scanmaskin Sverige AB, Linax Co Ltd, Stonekor Company, and Tyrolit Construction Products GmbH.

Market Segments

By Head Type

• One & Two Head

• Three & Four Head

• Others

By Application

• Residential

• Non-residential

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Floor Grinding Machines Market @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6693

Floor grinding machines are used in various applications such as residential, and commercial. By end user, the residential segment accounted for the largest market share in the floor grinding machines market in 2019. Increased adoption of floor grinding machines in non-residential applications, owing to its durability drives the floor grinding machines market growth. In addition, increase in urbanization around the globe especially in developing regions has created the need for residential construction; thereby, boosting the demand for floor grinding machine products.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging floor grinding machines market trends and dynamics.

• By head type, the three and four head segment dominated the floor grinding machines market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and one and two head

segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

• By end user, the residential segment registered highest growth in the floor grinding machines market in 2019.

• The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the floor grinding machines market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• In-depth floor grinding machines market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Make Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6693