Global Outdoor LED Display Market to Hit $14.52 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in digital advertisements, power efficiency feature, and high digital sponsorship & information displayers have boosted the growth of the global outdoor LED display market. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. The advent of Covid-19 adversely affected the demand for outdoor LED display due to decline in advertising expenditure.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The advent of Covid-19 adversely affected the demand for outdoor LED display due to decline in advertising expenditure.

Moreover, huge workforce of enterprises across the globe work from home, which hindered the demand for outdoor LED display.

On the other hand, the prolonged lockdown across several regions disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

The report segments the global outdoor LED display market on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the surface mounted segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. However, the individually mounted segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market.

On the basis of application, the smart building AV segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. However, the pro AV segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.

The global outdoor LED display market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. Moreover, region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The global outdoor LED display market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Barco, Daktronics, Inc., Galaxia Electronics, Electronic Displays Inc., Lighthouse Technologies Limited, Leyard, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Toshiba Tec Corporation.

