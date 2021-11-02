NASDAQ: HNST Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors with substantial Loss in The Honest Company, Inc. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) shares.

Investors who purchased suffered a substantial loss with their investment in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 15, 2021. Those NASDAQ: HNST investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 15, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Registration Statement that was issued in connection with the Company’s May 2021 IPO was materially false and misleading and omitted that, prior to the IPO, the Company’s results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category, that, at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products, that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would likely be adversely impacted, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

