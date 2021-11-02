Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size to Grow Over 18.70% CAGR, to Reach USD 18.57 Trillion by 2026, Globally: Facts & Factors

[226+ Pages Report] The latest finding surrounding the “Global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market" ” published by Facts & Factors covers all the historical and future market analytics in a neatly packaged and comprehensive read. We at Facts & Factors estimate that the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market will reach a projected value of USD 18.57 Trillion by the year 2026 with a growth rate of 18.70% CAGR from an initial value of USD 7.35 Trillion in the year 2020.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Business-to-Business E-commerce Market By Deployment Model (Intermediary-oriented, Supplier-oriented, Buyer-Oriented), By Application (Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing, Beauty & Personal Care, Sports Apparels, Books & Stationary, Automotive, Others), and By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to Facts and Factors, the global Business-to-Business E-commerce market was valued at roughly USD 7.35 Trillion in 2020 and is predicted to create revenue of roughly USD 18.57 Trillion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of roughly 18.70% between 2021 and 2026.”

Global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market: Overview

Business-to-business i.e. B2B is a sort of electronic commerce (E-commerce) in which products, services, or information are exchanged between businesses rather than between businesses and consumers (B2C). A Business-to-business (B2B) transaction occurs when the two businesses, such as online retailers and wholesalers, conduct business together. Every organization benefits in the same manner throughout most B2B business models, and they typically have similar negotiation leverage. B2B E-commerce can take many different shapes. Here's a rundown of some of the most common B2B E-commerce models.

Consumer-to-consumer-to-business-to-consumer-to-consumer-to-consumer (B2B2C) e-commerce eliminates the typical middleman between B2B and B2C organizations, putting businesses in direct contact with customers. Simply looking into how a manufacturer or wholesaler interacts with traditional B2B and B2C models is the best way to describe the B2B2C model. In these situations, the wholesaler or manufacturer sends goods to B2B, which then sells them to the final consumer. The wholesaler or manufacturer contacts the ultimate consumer in a B2B2C model by partnering with the B2B or selling directly to the consumer. Similar transformations take place with B2B2C e-Commerce, mostly through virtual shops, e-commerce websites, or even apps. In many B2B2C e-commerce setups, the customer is aware that the product is being delivered by a company other than the one from which it was purchased. A buyer may, for example, buy the product from such an affiliated blog or website, however, the product is shipped and branded by the manufacturer.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/business-to-business-e-commerce-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

[226+ Pages Report] with a list of tables and figures

COVID-19 pre and post business impact analysis

Top market players profiles with sales & revenue analysis

Regional analysis using charts and graphs

Easy to understand graphical data

Key segments, industry drivers, challenges & opportunities in the global & regional market

Research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Quill

Alibaba

Upwork

Caterpillar

Grofers

Purplle

ElasticRun

Captain Fresh

Zomato

Udaan

ShopX

NinjaKartand

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/business-to-business-e-commerce-market

The research report covers:

Business-to-Business E-commerce Market Table of Contents

Business-to-Business E-commerce Market Top Key Players

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected size & share of the Business-to-Business E-commerce Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Business-to-Business E-commerce Market?

Who are the top market players in Business-to-Business E-commerce Market?

How many segments are analyzed in Business-to-Business E-commerce Market?

Can I get a customized free sample report of the Business-to-Business E-commerce Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/business-to-business-e-commerce-market

Global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market: Growth Factors

One of the principal reasons propelling the market's growth is population increase around the world. Additionally, rising internet penetration and the use of devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets to access e-commerce websites are boosting the market growth. E-commerce allows businesses to conduct business without having to maintain a physical presence, saving money on infrastructure, communication, and overhead. The market is also being fueled by an increased preference for online shopping, particularly among women, as well as the growing influence of social media platforms on purchasing behaviors. Consumers can enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience while viewing a large range of products at reasonable prices through online retail platforms. In addition, the emergence of private-label and direct-to-consumer business models is boosting the market's growth prospects. This allows businesses to collect and use consumer data to give customers customized products and experiences.

Brands should focus on optimizing internal procedures and increasing consumer experience, comfort, and ease of use as a result of booming online sales. Technology will play an increasingly important role in business-to-business transactions as it becomes smarter and more complex. Here are a few E-Commerce trends to look out for over the next 5 to 10 years.

B2B E-Commerce accomplishes more than simply allowing businesses to go online and sell their products to a bigger audience. It helps open doors to new markets, boost employee productivity, and encourage existing clients to buy more. B2B brands with E-Commerce skills are also more efficient, demand more from their suppliers, and use actual data to make business decisions that keep them competitive. Merchants can use B2B E-Commerce to automate document processing, agreements, and checkout processes for each customer. This ensures a consistent B2B customer experience while avoiding human errors that could lead to lost business.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/business-to-business-e-commerce-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 7.35 Trillion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 18.57 Trillion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 18.70% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 [Updated] Top Market Players Amazon.com, Inc., eBay Inc., Flipkart.com., IndiaMARTInterMESH Ltd., DIYTrade.com., ChinaAseanTrade.com., eworldtrade.com and Others Segments Covered Deployment Types, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market: Segmentation

The Business-to-Business E-commerce Market is segmented based on deployment type and application:

As per deployment type (supplier-oriented, buyer-oriented, intermediary-oriented and application (home & kitchen, consumer electronics, industrial & science, healthcare, clothing, beauty & personal care, sports apparel, books & stationary, automotive, others).

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/business-to-business-e-commerce-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market: Regional Analysis

North America is projected to Dominate Global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market Growth

North America is expected to grow substantially during the projection timeframe. The existence of major multinationals which including eBay Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., among several others, has established strong B2B marketing and sales channels in the regions. Furthermore, the contagion has prompted a variety of other businesses to embrace an online business strategy to acquire and serve a larger audience. B2B vendors on online marketplaces will benefit from the very same-day delivery and a much more comprehensive customer experience. and Cloud technology advancements and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will help improve customer experience even further, opening up new opportunities in the e-commerce market.

As technology proliferates, the market will witness a surge over the forecast period. Furthermore, the continuous epidemic has compelled some firms to go online to serve customers all over the world. Based on the industry, geography, and competition, businesses are still looking for suitable internet channels. Run-of-the-mill purchases including basic transactions with clients requiring no value-added services or the purchase being a simple reorder accounted for a substantial share of B2B sales in North America. However, the complexity of B2B suppliers' products or services works as a substantial impediment to B2B-commerce adoption.

Browse the full report “Business-to-Business E-commerce By Deployment Model (Intermediary-oriented, Supplier-oriented, Buyer-Oriented), By Application (Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing, Beauty & Personal Care, Sports Apparels, Books & Stationary, Automotive, Others), and By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/business-to-business-e-commerce-market

The global Business-to-Business E-commerce market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Type:

Supplier-oriented

Buyer-oriented

Intermediary-oriented

By Application:

Home & Kitchen

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Science

Healthcare

Clothing

Beauty & Personal Care

Sports Apparels

Books & Stationary

Automotive

Others

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

Related Reports:

Cold Chain Equipment Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cold-chain-equipment-market

Lawn & Garden Consumables Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/lawn-and-garden-consumables-market

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market

Sofa and Chair Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/europe-sofa-and-chair-market-by-sofa-type-1324

E-Grocery Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-grocery-market-by-end-users-individuals-organization-1313

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com