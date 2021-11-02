Dry Mouth Relief Market Analysis, Development, Opportunities, Future Growth and Business Prospects by Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing incidence of dry mouth owing to side-effects of medicines, availability of a wide range of affordable dry mouth relief products

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising incidence of dry mouth owing to increased consumption of medications, as a side-effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, from nerve damage or dehydration, and conditions affecting salivary glands has been boosting demand for dry mouth relief products and is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Availability of wide range of products, increasing affordability, and growing awareness regarding the condition are some other key factors expected to fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Dry mouth, also called Xerostomia, occurs when salivary glands produce insufficient amount of saliva to prevent drying of the mouth. Dry mouth can be uncomfortable and can be treated by over-the-counter saliva substitutes, mouthwash specifically designed for dry mouth, and regular water intake. Sugar-free chewing gums, toothpastes, patches, and oral rinses are widely available in the market for the treatment of dry mouth. Demand for these products has increased significantly over the recent past owing to increasing incidence of dry mouth in geriatric patients and as a side effect of diabetes, anemia, and hypertension, among others. Dry mouth can also be a side effect of muscle relaxant and sedatives.

Increasing burden of cancer has led to a rapid rise in administration of radiotherapy and chemotherapy to patients. These therapeutic approaches, such a radiation therapy to head and neck can damage salivary glands and this has increased incidence of dry mouth among cancer patients. This is expected to boost demand for dry mouth relief products over the forecast period. In addition, increasing incidence of dry mouth among COVID-19 patients due to increasing consumption of medicines is also a growth driving factor. However, lack of awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries and ineffectiveness of these products to treat dry mouth over long term are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/266

Some of the key companies operating in the global Dry Mouth Relief market are:

GlaxoSmithKline, Colgate-Palmolive, Chattem, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Sanofi, Wrigley, Lotte, BioXtra, Nature's Sunshine, Sunstar, Dr. Fresh, 3M, Hager Pharma, Xlear, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, Oral Biotech, and TheraBreath.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Dry Mouth Relief market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/266

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Mouthwash segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing recommendation of mouthwash by doctors due to their anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

• E-commerce segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of e-commerce channels, rising preference for doorstep delivery, and availability of wide range of products on a single channel.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market owing to increasing consumption and demand for dry mouth relief products, rising geriatric population, increasing burden of cancer and other chronic illnesses, and availability of advanced products in the market.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dry-mouth-relief-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global dry mouth relief market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Mouthwash

• Spray

• Lozenges

• Gel

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• E-commerce

• Supermarket

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/266

