Mini Excavators Market Development, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Forecast to 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mini excavators are compact and robust construction equipment that facilitate assistance in performing tasks and operations that were earlier suitable for heavy construction equipment or were labor intensive. Hence, mini excavators have large scope of applications among various activities, such as landscaping, digging, loading/unloading, material handling, and demolition across different industries. the global mini excavators market size is expected to reach $11.9 billion in 2027 from $9.0 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Rapid urbanization & industrialization, growth in global infrastructure & developmental projects, and benefits associated with mini excavators drive the growth of the global mini excavators market.

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the governments of various countries have temporarily suspended the production of mini excavators.

The prolonged lockdown has affected international trade and ceased construction processes.

However, relaxation in lockdown measures is expected to resume construction and excavation activities.

Leading Players:

The key players profiled in this report include AB Volvo Group, Caterpillar Inc, Cukurova Ziraat, Deere & Company, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, Hyundai Construction Equipment Co Ltd, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd, Komatsu Ltd, and Takeuchi Mfg. Co Ltd.

Segmentation:

The global mini excavators market is segmented based on capacity, end-user industry, and region. Based on capacity, the market is bifurcated into more than 4 tons, and less than 4 tons. By capacity, more than 4 tons segments having highest revenue in 2019. Based on end-user industry, the market is divided into landscaping & construction, agriclutre, and others. By end-user industry, the landscaping & construction segment having highest revenue in 2019.

Key Findings Of The Study:

By capacity, the more than 4 tons segment dominated the global mini excavators market share in 2019.

On the basis of end-user industry, the landscaping & construction segment is expected to generate high revenue in 2019.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.

