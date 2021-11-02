Acid Orange Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2021 to 2028

The global acid orange market is expected to reach USD 302.07 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global acid orange market is expected to reach USD 302.07 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2021 to 2028.The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the Acid Orange market, with a market share of 45.37% in 2020. Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness the fastest acid orange market growth in the forecasted period as there will be an increase in demand by various end-user industries such as the leather and textile industries. Both Europe and North America regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years.

The major players in the global acid orange market include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Vinayak Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Megha International, Shramik Chemicals, Krishna Dyestuff Company, Asim Products, Ciech S.A., Merck KGaA, Mayur Dye Chem, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Nitin Dye ChemPvt. Ltd., Sterling Pigments & Chemicals, Aeromax Industries and Magnil Dye Chem., among others.

The colour index number segment is divided into Acid Orange 3, Acid Orange 74, Acid Orange 80, Acid Orange 24, Acid Orange 67, Acid Orange 7, Acid Orange 10, Acid Orange 86 and others. As of 2020, Acid Orange 7 is the leading colour index number segment of the global acid orange with a market value of USD 27.85 Million. The increase in awareness and knowledge among people about the advantage of acid orange 7 has led to the increasing use of acid orange in personal care and cosmetic products. It is also used as a coloring agent in cosmetic and personal care products. They are also having high demand among textile and cosmetic products manufacturers all across the world as a source of colouring agent.The solubility segment includes soluble in water and insoluble in ethanol. The soluble in water segment held the highest market share of 64.84% in 2020. This is because acid orange shows better lightfastness properties than other basic dyes. This contain the sulphonic acid groups, which increases its solubility in water. The packaging segment includes HDPE bags, HDPE drums and Carton boxes. HDPE drums is accounted for the highest market value of USD 71.73 Million in 2020. It is anticipated to have a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The end-user segment includes cosmetics, hair dying agents, inks, textiles, medical, food & beverages and others. The textile segment held the highest market share of 62.18% in 2020. This is due to the fact that acid orange are broadly used by the textile industry to give various colours to the textile fibers like wool, silk, nylon etc. Acid orange also shows better lightfastness properties than the other basic dyes. That’s why it is more in demand by the textile industry and is expected to be in high demand in the forecasting period.

On exposure with the dyes on a daily basis can cause ill effect to the exposed body and the health. Some of the symptoms seen were darkening of body surface, erosion of scales and excessive mucus secretion, also loss in appetite etc. so there are stringent regulations that all dyes vendors have to follow as the standard.

