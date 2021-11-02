Spectrum now offers easy creation of customized multi-channel Test & Measurement systems

The M2p series offers 39 different variants of Digitizers, AWGs (Arbitrary Waveform Generators) and Digital I/O. Up to 16 cards can be mixed and synchronized in one PC system.

Top view: Nine M2p-cards in one PC, synchronized with the help of the Star-Hub module (in the middle). The Star-Hub can be mounted on a card as extension (like here) or as top-mount (results in 2 slots width).