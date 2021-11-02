Construction Equipment Market Hit at a CAGR of 4.3% to Reach $261,047 Million in 2027

The construction equipment market is segmented on the basis of solution type, equipment type, type, application, industry, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction equipment are specially designed machinery used for performing construction operations. This equipment are used for different functions such as drilling, hauling, excavating, paving, and grading. The global construction equipment market covers different industries such as construction & infrastructure, manufacturing, and oil & gas.

The global construction equipment market accounted for $184,500 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $261,047 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

One of the reasons for the growth of the construction equipment market is rise in popularity of robust and compact equipment. The adoption of compact construction equipment has gained popularity in recent years, due to their easier maintenance, movability, and similar performance as heavy construction machinery. Moreover, unlike heavy machinery, compact construction equipment does not necessitate certified & skilled workers and are considerably easier to operate. Further, lower costs of the compact equipment boost their adoption in end-user industries.

Key Market Players

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

Key Market Segmentation

By Solution Type

Products

Services

By Equipment Type

Heavy construction equipment

Compact construction equipment

By Type

Loader

Cranes

Forklift

Excavator

Dozers

Others

By Application

Excavation & mining

Lifting & material handling

Earth moving

Transportation

Others

By Industry

Oil & gas

Construction & infrastructure

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

