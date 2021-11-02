Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / DUI drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A404917

TROOPER: David Garces                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/04/21 at 1713 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Broad Street, Lyndon

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Jolee Birchard                                             

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/04/2021 at 1713 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of an operator going in and out of consciousness in the driver's seat of her vehicle at a parking lot for 30 minutes. Troopers responded to check this operators welfare and further investigation led the Troopers to believe the operator was under the influence of drugs other than alcohol. She was taken into custody, processed and cited to appear in court on the date and time below.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021 at 0800 hrs     

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: INTO AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

