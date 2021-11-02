St. Johnsbury / DUI drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A404917
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/04/21 at 1713 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Broad Street, Lyndon
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Jolee Birchard
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/04/2021 at 1713 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of an operator going in and out of consciousness in the driver's seat of her vehicle at a parking lot for 30 minutes. Troopers responded to check this operators welfare and further investigation led the Troopers to believe the operator was under the influence of drugs other than alcohol. She was taken into custody, processed and cited to appear in court on the date and time below.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021 at 0800 hrs
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: INTO AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.