Spintronics Market Research Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2026

Spintronics, or spin electronics, are devices that detect and manipulate the electron spin in solid-state matter. They use spin-charge coupling in metallic systems for quantum and neuromorphic computing. Spintronics consist of magnetic layers to control the spin polarization and generate spin waves to carry current without transferring heat. They are commonly available in metal- and semiconductor-based variants. Metal-based spintronics includes giant magneto resistance-, tunnel magneto resistance-, spin-transfer torque and spin-wave logic-based devices. On the other hand, semiconductor-based variants include spin diode, spin filter and spin field-effect transistors. They are widely used to manufacture memory units, quantum dots, oscillators, lasers and integrated magnetic sensors.

Global Spintronics Market Trends:

The global spintronics market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for miniaturized microelectronic devices. Spintronics is widely integrated with nanotechnology to produce magnetic memory, stochastic computing and energy harvesting devices for faster data transmission capabilities. Moreover, the widespread product adoption in hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EV) is providing a thrust to the market growth. Spintronics aid in improving the battery performance of the vehicle and providing precise battery consumption estimates. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of spintronics in industrial motors, along with the rising demand for advanced consumer electronics, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Global Spintronics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Avalanche Technology, Crocus Technology, Everspin Technologies Inc., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Merck KGaA, NVE Corporation, Spin Memory Inc. and Synopsys Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Metal-Based Devices

o Giant Magneto Resistance-Based Device (GMRs)

o Tunnel Magneto Resistance-Based Device (TMRs)

o Spin-Transfer Torque Device

o Spin-Wave Logic Device

• Semiconductor-Based Devices

o Spin Diode

o Spin Filter

o Spin Field Effect Transistor (FETs)

Breakup by Application:

• Magnetic Sensors

• Hard Disks and MRAMs

• Electric Vehicle and Industrial Motor

• Quantum Computing

• RF and Microwave Devices

• Others

Breakup by End-Use:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

