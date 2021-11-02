Will High Uptake across Oil & Gas Exploration Broaden Growth Prospects of Aliphatic Solvents : Fact.MR's Latest Study
Aliphatic solvents market is poised to reach US$ 3 billion by 2031, expanding at a steady CAGR of 5% throughout the forecasted period of 2021 to 2031, Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s recent report on the global aliphatic solvents market projects a healthy forecast, expecting a valuation of US$ 3 billion by 2031, and a CAGR of 5% throughout the forecast period 2021-2031. Growth is likely to remain sustained on the back of a surging global construction industry, which is paving the way for rising infrastructure development projects, especially in the Asia Pacific region.
As per Oxford Economics, global construction industry output is likely to increase by a whopping 85% to surpass US$ 15 trillion by 2030, primarily led by three major countries – China, the United States, and India. Collectively, these three shall contribute 57% revenue to the global market. Hence, demand for paints & coatings for various residential and non-residential projects is expected to incline, providing fertile ground for aliphatic solvent adoption.
Consequently, the global market is experiencing a slew of new solvent launches, with each player offering a diverse range of product offerings. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are expected to generate maximum expansion opportunities, as rapid urbanization spurs housing projects to accommodate the expanding population.
“Surging residential and public infrastructure projects amid rapid urbanization is inclining demand for paints & coatings for key buildings, ultimately providing a boost to solvent uptake, including aliphatic solvents,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.
aliphatic solvents market
Key Market Segments Covered
Application
Aliphatic Solvents for Paints & Coatings
Aliphatic Solvents for Cleaning & Degreasing
Aliphatic Solvents for Adhesives
Aliphatic Solvents for Aerosols
Aliphatic Solvents for Rubbers & Polymers
Aliphatic Solvents for Printing Inks
Aliphatic Solvents for Other Application Areas
Region
North America (U.S and Canada)
Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, CIS & Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
Key Takeaways from Market Study
By application, demand across the paints & coatings industry to widen significantly
High uptake expected across the rubbers & polymers segment, amid extensive application as ozone resistance additives
The U.S to generate lucrative expansion prospects amid robust chemicals, hydrocarbons, and paints & coatings industries
Robust aerosols industry to bolster aliphatic solvent uptake across the U.K.
China to emerge as a dominant market for aliphatic solvents in Asia Pacific
Competitive Landscape
Exxon Mobil Corp., Total S.E., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, RB PRODUCTS INC., Ganga Rasayanie Private Limited, Pon Pure Chemicals Group, Carolina International Sales Company Inc., Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd., HCS Group GmbH, Recochem Inc., and Gulf Chemical and Industrial Oils are some prominent aliphatic solvent manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR’s report.
Notable developments with respect to prominent manufacturers are as follows:
ExxonMobil Chemical offers the ExxsolTM dearomatized fluids, especially Exxsol D and Exxsol hexane respectively. Both grades offers extremely low aromatic content (< 1 wt%) to minimize risks from exposure, low odor levels and low non-volatile matter for best quality extraction
Likewise, RB Products Inc., a prominent manufacturer of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and oil-related products, offers the RB C12 Tetramer and RB C15 Synthetic Olefin aliphatic solvents for use in paints & coatings, cleaners & degreasers and drilling fluids among others
Ganga Rasayanie Private Limited, a prominent downstream petroleum and coal tar based feedstock manufacturer in India, offers the GarLAS Aliphatic Solvents in SBP and White Spirits grade, applied across a broad range of industries, including paints & coatings, printing inks and reducers, offset inks and agrochemicals among others
Likewise, Recochem Inc. offers the low odor VarsolTM paint thinner, suitable for working indoors or in enclosed areas to remove and clean tough stains, grease, grime, dried paint, sap, crayon, wax, glue and sticky residue among others
More Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the aliphatic solvents market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (paints & coatings, cleaning & degreasing, adhesives, aerosols, rubbers & polymers, printing inks, and others) across five major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa).
Key Questions Answered in Report
Which are the most lucrative aliphatic solvents markets?
Which factors will impact the growth of the market?
How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?
How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities across regions?
Which companies are leading the aliphatic solvents industry?
What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the market?
