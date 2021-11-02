Avid Biker Connor Crenshaw Discusses How Mountain Biking Can Be Great for Kids
Avid mountain biker Connor Crenshaw recently discussed why mountain biking is an excellent sport for kids.
Mountain biking is commonly viewed as a sport for adults. That's probably because most photos of mountain biking involve steep trails winding through wooded mountains. Avid biker Connor Crenshaw recently explained these types of trails aren't designed for little ones, but there are plenty of other aspects of mountain biking that are.
"Mountain biking has been proven to have numerous benefits for adults, and many of those benefits are relevant for kids as well," Connor Crenshaw said. "Sports like mountain biking have been proven to increase self-confidence, build self-esteem, and fight depression. Those are some pretty impressive benefits."
Connor Crenshaw explained that, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, roughly 12.5 percent of kids ages 12 to 17 are diagnosed with depression every year. Incredibly, that's one in every eight teens. Those numbers grow even higher as kids reach college age.
Mountain biking helps kids relieve stress and socialize with friends, old and new. It is a highly physical sport that encourages friendly competition, trust in your peers, and advancement. Many young mountain bikers are able to teach others as they advance their skills. All of these benefits result in superior self-esteem and self-confidence for kids, teens, and young adults.
Crenshaw explained that family rides bring children and parents close together. It gives parents opportunities to teach their children new mountain biking skills and experience major advancements together. Parents also benefit from sharing these memorable first moments with their little ones.
The skills developed through mountain biking are ones that kids can carry with them throughout life. Young mountain bikers are forced to make decisions quickly, assess risk, and care for the safety of themselves and others. Knowing when to brake, when to shift gears, and which paths to follow are decisions that often need to be made in seconds.
Additionally, mountain biking often keeps kids out of trouble. When they're out on the trails, they're not as likely to be battling peer pressure or choosing poor life paths. Similarly, studies have shown that kids who regularly take part in physical activities tend to have superior academic performance. These are win-wins for children and parents alike.
Connor Crenshaw is an advocate for helping kids become more active. He is an active contributor to the Strong Kids for Tennis organization, which helps underprivileged kids learn the game of tennis. He is also an active investor in the Mike's Bikes Foundation, providing bicycles to rural communities in Africa.
