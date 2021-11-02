Glytch Michael Williams Gameworks Oomba Michael Williams Covers the Biggest E Sports Events For the 2021 Autumn Season
League of Legends and Counter-Strike are two of the most popular esports, and the autumn season will feature marquee events”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glytch CEO and Gameworks founder discusses the biggest upcoming esports events and the future of the industry too.
— Michael Williams
Autumn means falling leaves, Halloween, shortening days, and cooling weather. It also means big esports events. While you can tune into great esports events year-round, the fall hosts some of the biggest and most exciting events. Esports expert Michael Williams, who founded Gameworks and is currently the CEO of Glytch, is going to cover some of the biggest events.
“Fall 2021 starts with a bang,” Gameworks founder Michael Williams says, “the 2021 Overwatch League concludes on September 25th. The best Overwatch teams battle for $1.5 million in cash prizes, one of the biggest prizes in all of esports.”
Originally, the Overwatch League was supposed to wrap up with a live in-person event. Watching esports in person can be every bit as exciting as watching a football or basketball game live. Unfortunately, however, the spreading delta variant of the COVID-19 virus scuttled the in-person Overwatch match.
The delta variant could also affect other esports events.
“Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many esports events,” Michael Williams notes. “Esports in some ways is more resistant to the pandemic since matches can be streamed online, but losing in-person crowds isn’t ideal.”
Regardless, the show must go on. The Hearthstone 2021 Masters Tour will bring roughly 300 of the best Hearthstone players together. This digital card game has become immensely popular in recent years. Players at the Masters Tour will compete for $3 million in prizes, making it one of the biggest payouts.
The League of Legends 2021 World Championship is also slated for fall 2021 in Europe. More than $2 million in prize money is expected to be distributed, making it one of the biggest League of Legend events as people compete for the Summoner’s Cup.
If First Person Shooters are more your thing, then you’ll want to tune in for the PGL Major Stockholm. This is one of the biggest Counter-Strike: Global Offensive events of the year. As of now, it’s expected to still occur in people, but the pandemic may scuttle those plans.
“League of Legends and Counter-Strike are two of the most popular esports, and the autumn season will feature marquee events,” Gameworks founder Michael Williams points out. “If you’re new to esports, these events will likely offer a great introduction."
Glytch CEO Michael Williams Talks 2022 and Beyond
Esports is expected to grow in the years ahead, and that means more games, more players, bigger prizes, and more events. If you’re interested in video games, you should keep an eye on esports in 2022. Hopefully, by then, the COVID-19 pandemic will have been brought under control.
“The pandemic affected every industry and essentially every person,” Michael Williams, the founder of Oomba, says. “Hopefully, life can get back to normal in 2022 and we can start to travel and attend events in person. Either way, esports should continue to grow.”
