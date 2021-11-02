Dongguan Hele Electronics Co., Ltd. Making Waves as Rapidly Trending Tech Company in the Industry

The company’s growth is so expansive it has plans to open new headquarters for its manufacturing and distribution efforts.

DONGGUAN, CHINA, November 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dongguan Hele Electronics Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce it has become one of the most trending and rapidly growing tech companies on the market.Founded in 2009, Dongguan Hele Electronics Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise whose aim is to develop, produce, and market smart items such as audio and charging devices, just to name a few. The company markets its products through its QCY brand , which consists of over 150 members who are involved in teams covering various sectors, such as Industry Design, Structure, Electronics, Software, Acoustics, and App Design. Each of Hele Electronics’ products have their IPR, with the company owning more than 160 patents.At its core, Hele Electronics boasts two production bases, which have 140+production lines. With thousands of advanced manufacturing and inspection devices, the company’s monthly capacity reaches up to three million products – a remarkable feat for any tech company. Additionally, Hele Electronics features a complete industry chain, including purchasing, manufacturing, quality control, inventory, and logistics.“We believe that our company will come to a pilot in wireless audio industry through we Hele people’s relentless efforts and commitment to Be Creative, Go Beyond,” says Fang Hu, Marketing Manager for the company. “We work to bring better smart electronics, services, and solutions – ensuring people have easy and comfortable technological lives.”“Among our major clients,” Hu continues, “four have a market share that was in the top 10 of TWS earbuds in the 2019 market. Not only that, but we have distributors in over 30 countries around the world, including in North America, Europe, SEA and Middle East, South Korea, Japan, Russia, and more. Thanks to these distributors, we have been one of the top exporters in the world. Our QCY-T1, for example, is setting the TWS market abuzz, being one of the top 5 bestsellers in the first half of 2019. QCY‘s share reached fourth rank in the market of TWS earbuds in Q1 2020.”A result of this tremendous growth, Hele Electronics has plans for new headquarters for smart hardware this year, where focus on the Bluetooth audio products, smart cameras, and wearables will be developed, produced, and marketed. The project has been injected up to RMB 350mm and covers over 30,000 square meters, with an annual output volume and value of 60 million pcs and RMB 1 billion respectively.“Now, more than ever,” Hu states, “consumers are looking for wireless products that support a quiet environment as they work from home during the ongoing pandemic. We thoroughly test our noise cancelling devices to ensure they will support consumers with what they need most.”For more information about Hele Electronics, please visit https://qcy.com About QCY.QCY, a brand under the Dongguan Hele Electronics Co., Ltd. umbrella, was founded in 2009. In 2013, after two four years of tireless work, the brand founded its first large online store and began distributing Bluetooth headphones of its own design. In 2020 Q1, QCY has surpassed both Apple and Samsung in being one of the fastest growing TWS companies on the market with a growth rate of 172%.