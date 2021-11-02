Holistic Health & Spiritual Expo to Host Renowned Experts in the Subconscious and Unexplained Sightings
Dr. Darren Weissman and John DeSouza will be featured at the expo, held November 6-7 at the Schaumburg Convention Center
We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Weissman and Mr. DeSouza to HHASE. Their insight on the subconscious and paranormal will add an exciting element to this year’s event.”SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Holistic Health & Spiritual Expo (HHASE) has announced its featured speaker lineup for its upcoming event. Dr. Darren Weissman, subconscious expert, and lawyer and retired FBI agent John DeSouza, an expert on government X-Files and unexplained sightings, will anchor the weekend’s events. The expo will be held at the Schaumburg Convention Center on November 6-7 from 10 am to 6 pm.
HHASE gives attendees the opportunity to learn more about the latest in alternative healing and nutrition. This year’s event will feature vendors with natural health products, jewelry, and crystals, as well as mediums to help attendees connect with the spiritual world. Hands-on crafting experiences include making sage sticks, boho wall shelves, DIY painting, and more.
This year’s main stage will feature two prominent speakers, Dr. Darren Weissman and John DeSouza. Dr. Weissman is an author, holistic physician, and expert on the subconscious who has been featured in many documentaries. He helps people discover, release, and interpret causes of physical ailments and stress in the subconscious using holistic methods. In addition to speaking on the main stage, Dr. Weissman will also lead a workshop about everyday resilience on Sunday, November 7.
John DeSouza is a lawyer and retired FBI agent that had special clearance by the government to access real X-files and investigate paranormal activity. DeSouza will share his experiences and insight with attendees both on the main stage and in a workshop he will lead on Sunday, November 7, about becoming a clear hearer and understanding one's intuition.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Weissman and Mr. DeSouza to HHASE,” said Melissa Wilhelm, founder of HHASE. “Their insight on the subconscious and paranormal will add an exciting element to this year’s event. We welcome attendees to join us for these engaging keynote talks while also learning more about holistic healing through our wide variety of vendors, workshops, and experiences.”
To learn more about the event and purchase tickets in advance, visit https://www.holistichealthandspiritualexpo.com/.
