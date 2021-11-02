Holistic Health & Spiritual Expo to Host Renowned Experts in the Subconscious and Unexplained Sightings

Dr. Darren Weissman John DeSouza

Dr. Darren Weissman and John DeSouza will be featured at the expo, held November 6-7 at the Schaumburg Convention Center

We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Weissman and Mr. DeSouza to HHASE. Their insight on the subconscious and paranormal will add an exciting element to this year’s event.” — Melissa Wilhelm