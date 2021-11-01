Submit Release
DIFS Director Anita Fox Issues Statement on Governor's Call for Refunds to Drivers

Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox issued the following statement in response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer calling on the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) to deliver refund checks to every Michigander with auto insurance:

"With our focus on consumer protection, DIFS' priority is to ensure that Michiganders benefit from savings created by the new auto insurance law in every way possible.  I stand with the Governor in calling on the MCCA and its member companies to promptly issue refund checks to return the surplus to Michiganders."

DIFS continues to operate its dedicated, no-fault hotline with calls being answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers can call 833-ASK-DIFS (275-3437), email autoinsurance@michigan.gov, or visit Michigan.gov/AutoInsurance for more information.

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial literacy and education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/difs or follow the Department on FacebookTwitter, or LinkedIn.

