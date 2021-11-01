OBSESH CEO AND COFOUNDER TRACY BENSON AND ATLANTA DREAM OWNER AND ENTREPRENEUR RENEE MONTGOMERY TO SPEAK AT WEB SUMMIT
Obsesh Sports Marketplace
The Fireside Chat, “Women athletes are the next sporting empire,” to address the topic of female athlete entrepreneurs in the new $100 billion creator economyLISBON, CA, PORTUGAL, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsesh CEO and Cofounder Tracy Benson will be joined alongside 2x WNBA Champion, Atlanta Dream Owner and Entrepreneur Renee Montgomery for a fireside chat at Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on November 2nd.
Titled, “Women Athletes are the Next Sporting Empire,” the intimate discussion will address how Montgomery is not only a successful entrepreneur, but how she, and other top female athletes, are building their brands in the new $100 billion creator economy. These athletes are not only making multi million-dollar moves across industries, they are radically shifting the sports industry as we know it today and driving the important conversation around social justice, equal pay for women, Black Lives Matter, and more.
The fireside chat will be featured on Web Summit’s SportsTrade stage which explores how tech is changing the face of the world’s oldest pastime and includes speakers from athletic icons to sports brand giants, to tech companies and more.
About Renee Montgomery
In her celebrated basketball career, Renee was a national champion at UCONN, drafted 4th in the WNBA and 2x WNBA champion. Today, she is co-owner/VP of the Atlanta Dream, a sports analyst for NBA/ESPN and advocate for social reform and justice.
About Tracy Benson
Tracy is the CEO & Cofounder of Obsesh, a highly-skilled talent marketplace platform for sports. Tracy has built a successful career leading consumer technology and marketplace platforms for top brands such as Beats, Monster, and Best Buy. While at The Home Depot, she also developed the first athlete-work program for Olympians that has set the bar today.
Web Summit, which takes place November 1 - 4th in Lisbon, Portugal is one of the leading technology summits in Europe, bringing together top leaders across business, media and social impact, in addition to investors, tech companies, and more to speak about new ideas and advancements in the tech space. For more information on Web Summit, visit websummit.com.
ABOUT OBSESH
Obsesh is female-founded and a top 5 global sportstech platform. The sports marketplace platform is backed by top global sports innovators, including Stadia Ventures, Nations Ventures, Harvard Business School Alumni of Greater New York, Chad Hurley YouTube co-founder and part-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLS’ Los Angeles Football Club, Brent Hurley Youtube founding team member, Brian Garret, Founder Crosscut Ventures, Dan Mannix Former CEO CSM Global Sports & Entertainment Agency, and Paul Bricault, Founder Amplify.LA and Board Partner, Greycroft. To get the edge from a pro, visit https://www.obsesh.com/. Ready to enroll as Sports Talent? Visit https://pro.obsesh.com/
