Prism Inks Launches Next Generation DTF Products
U.S.A. Development Includes DTF Ink, DTF Film and DTF Powder
“Our next-gen inks, film and powder provide supreme washability as good or better than DTG systems."”SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the past few years, the textile decoration market has experienced some of the most innovative solutions available in digital imaging. Prism Inks has been at the forefront of these technologies with its sublimation ink, direct-to-garment ink, direct-to-fabric ink and now direct-to-film ink. Recently the fastest-growing segment of garment decoration is the direct-to-film market and Prism is now launching its U.S.A. developed next-gen DTF inks, film and powder.
— Amir Ajanee, President and CEO, Prism Inks
“Being one of the first American companies to manufacture an ink specific for the DTF technology, Prism Inks has made its offering even more complete with the additional development of specialized film and powder specifically for its DTF ink. Further, the methodology employed by the Prism R&D Team was that all of the consumable components must be matched in order to provide photographic quality and superior washability for on demand output not achieved by other similar products,” stated Amir Ajanee, President and CEO, Prism Inks.
Ajanee further noted, “Our next-gen inks, film and powder provide supreme washability as good or better than other similar digitally produced garment printing technologies, the ability to image both vector and raster images with transfers as low as 5% and the ability to transfer to a multitude of substrates with beautiful results. We believe our offering will become the standard for the DTF industry.”
Prism’s next-gen ink, film and powder will be launched under the TransferMate™ brand name and will be available via the extensive Graphics One distribution channel.
Dan Barefoot
Prism Inks
+1 818-260-9591
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other