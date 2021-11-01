State Board Plans Public Engagement Sessions

Washington, D.C.—The State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 5 pm. The State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public while providing the greatest opportunity for public viewing of our work. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The State Board is pleased to announce a series of public engagement sessions. The first session will be held on November 15 from 6–8:30 pm and the second will be held on December 4 from 10:30 am – 1 pm. Each session will provide the public with multiple opportunities to deeply engage with issues under consideration by the State Board, including social studies standards, school accountability, and education governance. Additional details will be provided in the coming weeks, so mark your calendars now!

Over the last year, the State Board has worked on revising and updating the District’s social studies standards, reintroduced a Statewide Data Warehouse Bill, advocated for safe reopening of schools and safe passage for students, and so much more. The State Board will reflect on the accomplishments and challenges that have occurred over the last year and outline key data and take-aways in preparation of compiling its annual report.

The State Board is tasked with providing policy leadership, support, advocacy, and recommendations related to public education. The State Board will outline its need for appropriations for its Fiscal Year 2023 and discuss how the funding will align with its mission to carry out State Board programs and initiatives.

In its annual review of its Equity Framework, the State Board will review the implementation of the Framework and its impact on policy development. The Equity Framework can be found here: sboe.dc.gov/vi/page/about-sboe.

The State Board’s committees will also provide updates on their work.

Upcoming Committee Meetings:

Student Advisory Committee (SAC) - November 1 at 6 pm

Advocacy & Outreach Committee - November 19 at 10 am

Accountability & Assessment Committee - November 18 at 4:30 pm

Board Governance Committee - November 12 at 1 pm

Education Standards Committee - November 24 at 4:30 pm

Teacher Practice Committee - November 9 at 4 pm

Administrative Committee - November 13 at 10 am

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the State Board’s meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director’s Report

V. Teacher Data

VI. Equity Framework

VII. 2021 Annual Report

VIII. Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

IX. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Administrative

iii. Accountability & Assessment

iv. Board Governance

v. Education Standards

vi. Advocacy & Outreach

vii. Teacher Practice

viii. External Committees

X. New Business & Other Discussion

XI. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is composed of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the State Board can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi (202) 710-4641 [email protected]