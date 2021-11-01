Hunting regulations now available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish (published November 1, 2021)

People who speak Hmong, Karen, Somali or Spanish will be able to access Minnesota’s hunting regulations in their language. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is translating the state’s hunting regulations into four languages. Previously, they had been available only in English.

“We want all Minnesotans to enjoy the wide range of fantastic outdoor experiences our state has to offer. Addressing language barriers is one import step we can take to improve access,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We’re pleased that Minnesota hunters now have the regulations available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish.”

The DNR is translating the regulation booklets into the four languages, other than English, that are most commonly spoken in Minnesota households. The DNR translated the Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet, the deer permit area map and the Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Regulations booklets.

The translated booklets in Hmong, Somali and Spanish are available in digital format on the DNR website and in print at locations where they are likely to be in demand, including at select DNR offices, at license vendors, and at some Minnesota state parks. In Karen, the waterfowl regulations are available electronically and in print at this time. The Karen deer permit area map is available electronically. And in Karen, completion of the full hunting regulations booklet is expected in the next several weeks and it will be available electronically once finished.

“Hunting is a highlight of fall and a way to enjoy some quality time with family and friends in nature and harvest locally-sourced meat in the process,” said Jeff Ledermann, DNR education and skills team supervisor. “Our distribution plan for the translated regulations includes a variety of ways to get these booklets to the community members who want them.”

People can request that a free copy of the English, Hmong, Somali or Spanish regulation booklets, or the Karen waterfowl regulations, be mailed to them by calling the DNR’s Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 or by emailing [email protected].

In addition, the DNR Information Center offers interpretation in more than 200 languages and provides information in alternative formats for individuals with disabilities. For TTY/TDD communication contact us through the Minnesota Relay Service at 711 or 800-627-3529.