Veggies and Fruits Increase Provides More Nutritional Access to WIC Families

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 1, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Participants of the South Carolina Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) will be able to cash in on some extra healthy fruits and vegetables this holiday season due to an increase in their cash value benefits (CVB). South Carolina’s WIC program is managed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

South Carolina WIC will be implementing the CVB increase beginning Nov. 1, 2021, until Dec. 31, 2021. The CVBs for fruit and vegetable purchases will increase to the following:

$24 for children

$43 for pregnant and postpartum women

$47 for fully and partially breastfeeding women

“Typically, CVBs are around $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women. With the upcoming holiday season, we are happy to be able to allow our WIC families to purchase more fruits and vegetables,” said Berry Kelly, State WIC director. “This temporary boost is an investment in our WIC family’s future.” The CVB is credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers. In South Carolina, WIC families can shop for nutritious foods at more than 600 authorized WIC retailers statewide. South Carolina WIC serves eligible women, infants, and children up to age 5, and the program provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services.

Visit DHEC's WIC page for for information.