Celebrating Atlanta Film Festival Month

You're Invited to Atlanta Film Festival Month at VANDAHOUSE with iHollywood Film Fest

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta based film fans, film festivals, musicians, artists and local celebrities are invited to celebrate film festival month in Atlanta with Vanda, VANDAHOUSE and iHollywood Film Fest on Saturday November 6th.

The day begins with a live virtual webinar “Align Create Prosper with Vanda” followed by a Q&A. It is part of a continuing series of conversations with thought leaders and creators to encourage creativity and inspire storytellers by opening up resources and new avenues of prosperity.

Evening celebrations and party begin at 7 pm with a red carpet event with media, music by DJ Elmira, artists, filmmakers and local celebrities. By raising the level of creative consciousness and love on the planet, VANDAHOUSE and iHollywood Film Fest intend to inspire the greatness of people, filmmakers and storytellers and bridge Hollywood, the land of dreams, and Atlanta, the Hollywood of the South, as entertainment capitals.

Earlier this summer, iHollywood Film Fest celebrated its inaugural year and was the 1st Film Festival to award NFTs to winning filmmakers and the 1st Film Festival to award films based on energetic frequency with the I AM AWARDS. Winners were selected utilizing traditional ratings analysis, and the awards selected by Vanda through a vibrational frequency and “energy pull” of the film or digital content.

Spiritual entrepreneur Vanda and creator of the I AM AWARDS with iHollywood Film Fest, Founder & Festival Director of iHollywood Film Fest Joyce Chow and iHollywood Vision Award honoree Billy Holden will be leading the celebrations. Invited guests include: Tyler Perry; Daniel Newman (Walking Dead); Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery); Gil Gerard (Buck Rogers); Carlyne Grager (Dramatic Artists Agency), Angel Manuel (Black Panther 2); iHollywood Film Fest Best Hollywood Experimental Film winner MYC Agnew and Atlanta based and surrounding film festivals.

iHollywood Film Fest is accepting submissions for features, mini movies, digital series, podcasting and NFTS through Film Freeway at filmfreeway.com/iHollywoodFilmFest

RSVP for the webinar on iHollywoodFilmFest.com or Eventbrite/iHollywoodFilmFest or via direct link aligncreateprospervanda.eventbrite.com
RSVP for Atlanta Film Festival Month at VANDAHOUSE with iHollywood, contact elaine@vanda.life

About VANDAHOUSE

The VANDAHOUSE is a lighthouse of consciousness, balancing spirituality and science to support people lining up to serve their highest good. The VANDAHOUSE is supported by C.A.R.E certified specialists, and provides holistic methodologies to support inner wellbeing, balance, love and peace. VANDAHOUSE includes a first of its kind, Cafe I AM, as well as holding an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of the sacred methodology called The WorQ.

The VANDAHOUSE is the essence of love, creative expression and alignment with the Rays of Light that influence us all.

VandaHouse.com


About iHollywood Film Fest
iHollywood Film Fest was the 1st Film Festival to award NFTs to winning filmmakers and the 1st Film Festival to award films based on energetic frequency with the I AM AWARDS. iHollywood Film Fest is a member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and is on the Entertainment, Arts & Media plus Tourism committees. iHollywood Film Fest, International Hollywood Film Festival was created by Founder & Festival Director Joyce Chow, who is creating a community to encourage creativity, diversity and inspire storytellers from around the world, with access to networking, workshops, talent, distribution, finance and resources and to open up new avenues of prosperity. The community includes filmmakers, actors, writers, artists, NFT artists, photographers, influencers, podcasters and media.

iHollywoodFilmFest.com

