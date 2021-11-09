Class Action Lawsuit alleges former Burbank Housing Management Corporation fails to pay its employees all wages earned
KYLE TODD, P.C.: Class Action Lawsuit alleges former Burbank Housing Management Corporation fails to pay its employees all wages earnedSANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Leitzel, a former housing manager for Burbank Housing Management Corporation, has now filed a class action suit against her former employer. In her complaint filed on September 22, 2021, in Sonoma Superior Court, case number SCV-269354, Leitzel claims that she was pressured to work off-the-clock without being paid for all time worked. Consequently, Leitzel alleges that her former employer failed to pay all overtime wages due and owing to her and other similarly situated employees. What is more, Leitzel alleges that her former employer failed to properly calculate the overtime rate, systematically depriving all employees of the entirety of overtime premiums accrued. Leitzel alleges that that her employer engaged in such a practice by failing to incorporate the value of the housing that was allocated to her as a term of her employment. In failing to do so, Leitzel alleges on behalf of herself and the putative class that her former employer could not have properly paid for overtime as her overtime rate failed to account for all wages earned. Accordingly, Leitzel alleges on behalf of herself and the putative class that they are owed unpaid wages.
Leitzel also alleges that her former employer failed to reimburse her and other employees for all necessary business expenses, further failing to pay all sick pay due and owing. The failure alleged arises from her former employer's failure to provide telephonic communication devices, of which was required for purposes of communicating with tenants during her work hours. As a result of the aforementioned practices, Leitzel also alleges that Burbank Housing Management Corporation failed to pay all wages due at the time of separation, failed to provide accurate and itemized wage statements, thereon causing other derivative violations of the California Labor Code.
Leitzel is represented by attorney Kyle Todd, Esq. of Kyle Todd, P.C. Requests for comment can be directed to Mr. Todd, at (323) 208-9171.
Kyle Todd
Kyle Todd, P.C.
