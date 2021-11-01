Dr. Junaid Farooqui provides an overview of spinal manipulation.
Spinal Manipulation under anesthesia, or MUA, is a procedure frequently used to assist people who suffer from chronic pain in their back, primarily due to muscle spasms.
Dr. Junaid Farooqui said the non-invasive technique helps with both muscular and spinal pain by relaxing muscles and reducing the pain response for clients as manipulations are conducted.
By completing the manipulations and additional stretches while the patient is under anesthesia, the range of motion and stretching can extend into areas that would be too painful for the patient otherwise.
Dr. Junaid Farooqui advises when this pain occurs in a routine procedure without anesthesia, it is due to a long-term build-up of scar tissue or muscle spasms. With MUA, involuntary reactions from the patient are minimized, and enhanced treatment can be provided.
Dr. Junaid Farooqui discusses the typical candidate for MUA
The MUA provides the next step in chiropractic care for patients who have experienced minimal results from other treatments.
Spinal MUA patients typically suffer from repetitive muscle spasms, often due to the build-up of a quantity of scar tissue at the site of past joint and muscle injuries or because of past surgical interventions, either due to a traumatic injury or previous attempts by the patient to secure relief.
A build-up of scar tissue is a frequent source of inflammation impacting the long-term function of joints. This leads to a self-perpetuating cycle of inflammation, pain, and stiffness. Left untreated and unmanaged other body imbalances and pain points can develop. Chiropractors like Dr. Junaid Farooqui used to perform this type of surgery. Since the change in Taxes chiropractic scope changed, it is unavailable in TX, but you can find doctors in other states who can do spinal MUA and other adjustments and manipulations to provide the best results.
What does spinal MUA do?
With spinal MUA, the spine is adjusted and manipulated as it would be without sedation for patients without chronic pain or chronic conditions, per Dr. Junaid Farooqui. The intent is to reduce the tension in scar tissue by stretching it and dispersing it from a concentrated area via movement. When the patient resumes regular movement, the ideal result is less inflammation and a more accessible range of motion in day-to-day life.
Is spinal MUA safe?
Spinal MUA is a safe procedure in the hands of a skilled care team prepared to move the patient through stretches and manipulations chosen with the patient’s particular injuries in mind.
Most concerns surrounding the procedure are due to the risks of general anesthesia, predominantly allergic reactions to the anesthesia, and malignant hyperpyrexia. These risks are smalt. Dr. Junaid Farooqui recommends patients discuss any concerns with their chiropractor as soon as possible.
